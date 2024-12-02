Movies From the 1990s - Who is the best actor? (Quadruple O/T)

Choose One.

  • Total voters
    4
From the 1990s - Who are the 5 best actors?
The Finals
Finals O/T
Double O/T
Triple O/T


Robin Williams - Awakenings, The Fisher King, Hook, Aladdin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, The Birdcage, Hamlet, Deconstructing Harry, Good Will Hunting, What Dreams May Come, Patch Adams, Bicentennial Man.

Gary Oldman - State of Grace, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, JFK, Bram Stoker's Dracula, True Romance, Léon: The Professional, Immortal Beloved, Murder in the First, Basquiat, The Fifth Element, Air Force One


If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.
Takes Two To Tango

