Movies From the 1990s - Who are the 2 best actors? (Double O/T)

Choose Two.

  • Daniel Day-Lewis

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Robin Williams

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • Robert De Niro

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Denzel Washington

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tom Cruise

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Gary Oldman

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • Tom Hanks

    Votes: 1 33.3%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
From the 1990s - Who are the 5 best actors?
The Finals
Finals O/T

Down to 7, just two votes.


Daniel Day-Lewis - The Last of the Mohicans, The Age of Innocence, In the Name of the Father, The Boxer, The Crucible

Robin Williams - Awakenings, The Fisher King, Hook, Aladdin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, The Birdcage, Hamlet, Deconstructing Harry, Good Will Hunting, What Dreams May Come, Patch Adams, Bicentennial Man.

Robert De Niro - Goodfellas, Awakenings, Backdraft, Cape Fear, The Boy's Life, A Bronx Tale, Casino, Heat, Sleepers, Cop Land, Jackie Brown, Ronin, Analyze This,

Denzel Washington - Malcolm X, Much Ado About Nothing, A Pelican Brief, Philadelphia, Crimson Tide, Devil in the Blue Dress, Courage Under Fire, He Got Game, The Bone Collector, The Hurricane

Tom Cruise - Days of Thunder, Far and Away, A Few Good Men, The Firm, Interview With the Vampire, Mission: Impossible, Jerry Maguire, Eyes Wide Shut, Magnolia

Gary Oldman - State of Grace, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, JFK, Bram Stoker's Dracula, True Romance, Léon: The Professional, Immortal Beloved, Murder in the First, Basquiat, The Fifth Element, Air Force One

Tom Hanks - A League of Their Own, Sleepless in Seattle, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, Toy Story, The Thing You Do! Saving Private Ryan, You've Got Mail, Toy Story 2, The Green Mile


If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.
