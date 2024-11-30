From the 1990s - Who is the best actor? (Triple O/T)

Choose One.

From the 1990s - Who are the 5 best actors?
The Finals
Finals O/T
Double O/T



Robin Williams - Awakenings, The Fisher King, Hook, Aladdin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, The Birdcage, Hamlet, Deconstructing Harry, Good Will Hunting, What Dreams May Come, Patch Adams, Bicentennial Man.

Robert De Niro - Goodfellas, Awakenings, Backdraft, Cape Fear, The Boy's Life, A Bronx Tale, Casino, Heat, Sleepers, Cop Land, Jackie Brown, Ronin, Analyze This

Gary Oldman - State of Grace, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, JFK, Bram Stoker's Dracula, True Romance, Léon: The Professional, Immortal Beloved, Murder in the First, Basquiat, The Fifth Element, Air Force One

Tom Hanks - A League of Their Own, Sleepless in Seattle, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, Toy Story, The Thing You Do! Saving Private Ryan, You've Got Mail, Toy Story 2, The Green Mile


If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.
