Movies From the 1990s - Who are the 4 best actors? (The Finals)

Choose Four.

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

From the 1990s - Who are the 5 best actors?



My picks:


If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.

Please vote.
@Bonos @TheTickG @Aegon Spengler @helax @MLarson @Plissken @Fedorgasm @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @Ima5starman @tank666 @HeLLMuTT @I Am Legion
@Streeter @Koala @Shroud of turinabol @The Good The Bad The HBK @Michaelangelo @Nathan LaMontagne @Zer @Fox by the Sea @MichiganMMA1978 @Jar of Flies
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @armbarforhire @toasty @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @the gorilla @qw3rty @Morning Star @Rawex @BroRogan
@ChosenOne @Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @fungi
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @TheChance @Tone C @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @Sirwastealot @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @moreorless87 @TadDunbar @ricains_cretins @Winston Wolf
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Zookeeper Gabe @Prov3nance @Sweater of AV @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @Bobby Fischer @TJ Dillashank @fingercuffs @SoSo @Kraysla
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Sonny Qc @Razberry @Dillydilly @calavera2 @Krixes @Sixpounder
 
MDoza said:
Did Phillip Seymour Hoffman not even make the list?
I didn't think he didn't do much in the 90s, he was more second or third fiddle in the films he was in during the 90s. He'll be in the next decade for sure.
 
Can you remove me from this tag list? I was off it and somehow got added back.
 
