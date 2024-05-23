Gio
Wendy Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jul 22, 2011
- Messages
- 32,875
- Reaction score
- 95,538
ONE Friday Fights 64 looks set to deliver another action-packed this Friday at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. A blistering lineup of 10 muay thai battles make up most of the weekly ONE Championship event, with submission grappling and mixed martial arts pairings also slated to grace the stage.
At the top of the bill, Iranian standout Parham Gheirati looks to build on his 3-0 run in the ONE Friday Fights format in a bantamweight muay thai tilt against Australian scrapper Jordan Godtfredsen. Gheirati, a 20-year-old striking phenom, has made his mark in the organization with solid finishes over Samingnum M Ekachart and Otop Or Kwanmuang. He has already registered two wins in 2024. Meanwhile, Godtfredsen dropped a hard-fought split decision in his ONE debut. He boasts a stellar 33-11 professional record and will undoubtedly attempt to leverage his experience against his young counterpart.
In the co-main event, exciting 20-year-old prospect Petmuangsri Wankhongohm MBK tries to secure his second victory under the ONE banner when he locks horns with experienced standout Denphuthai MC Superlek Muaythai in an intriguing showdown. The card kicks off with an exciting submission grappling matchup between revered Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts Shoya Ishiguro and Bruno Azevedo in a 139-pound catchweight bout.
ONE Friday Fights 64 streams to Sherdog.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. A closer look at the particulars:
THE LINEUP
145: Parham Gheirati vs. Jordan Godtfredsen (MT)
135: Denphuthai MC Superlek Muaythai vs. Petmuangsri Wankhongohm MBK (MT)
127: Petmorakot Sitnayoktaweeptaphong vs. Dieselnoi Liamthanawat (MT)
126: Dabdam Por Tor Tor Thongtawee vs. Lamsing Sor Dehcapan (MT)
120: Robocop Radgoldgym vs. Got Taipetburi (MT)
115: Petninmungkorn Captainkaneboxing vs. Akkaradet Guaybangkorlaem (MT)
120: Teeyai PK Saenchai vs. Shuto Sato (MT)
141: Johan Estupinan vs. Kuota Omori (MT)
134: Nawaaek Sor Sommai vs. Noppadet Chor Hapayak
145: Isfak Seyid vs. Felipe Negochadle (MMA)
126: Jiang Lumin vs.Satoshi Katashima (MT)
139: Bruno Azevedo vs. Shoya Ishiguro (SG)
How to Watch ONE Friday Fights 64
A blistering lineup of 10 muay thai battles make up most of the weekly ONE Championship event, with submission grappling and mixed martial arts pairings also slated to grace the stage on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand.
www.sherdog.com