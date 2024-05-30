Gio
ONE Friday Fights 65, the latest installment of the weekly ONE Championship series, will look to ignite Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a stacked card this Friday in Bangkok, Thailand. The multi-discipline fight card features 12 bouts showcasing elite international competitors in muay thai and mixed martial arts.
At the top of the bill, Puengluang Baanramba, a rising star in the “art of eight limbs,” takes on 22-year-old prodigy Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in an electrifying flyweight muay thai headliner. Puengluang maintains a clean slate through six appearances in the ONE Friday Fights series, all while flexing his dynamic striking skills and technical proficiency. On the other side of the ledger, Jaosuayai has earned a reputation as a fearless brawler with a deep gas tank. He boasts a 3-2 record in the organization.
Meanwhile, Petphupa Aekpujean takes on Longern Sor Sommai in an all-Thailand co-main event at a 128-pound catchweight. Both fighters finds themselves on the rebound following losses.
ONE Friday Fights 65 streams to Sherdog.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. A closer look at the particulars:
THE LINEUP135: Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi vs. Puengluang Baanramba (MT)
128: Petphupa Aekpujean vs. Longern Sor Sommai (MT)
119: Petnumkhum Phundakrataburi vs. Watcharaphon PK Saenchai (MT)
119: Petnongnoey Nokkhao KorMor11 vs. Tahaneak Nayokatasala (MT)
132: Jongangsuk Sor Theppitak vs. ManU Sitjanim (MT)
128: Jingreedtong Kelasport vs. Samransing Sitchalongsak (MT)
147: Avatar PK Saenchai vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (MT)
155: Tun Min Aung vs. Dmitriy Kireev (MT)
135: Zhang Jinhu vs. Soichiro Arata (MT)
145: Carlo Bumina-ang vs. Chayan Oorzhak (MMA)
125: Ryosuke Honda vs. Ryosuke Noda (MMA)
118: Hao Shuai vs. Shiga Masahiro (MT)
