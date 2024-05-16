PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 63 'Yodphupa vs. Şen', 5/17 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)

JSLkP6C.jpeg


ONE Championship keeps the month moving along with another captivating martial arts spectacle in Bangkok, Thailand.

The world’s largest martial arts organization airs ONE Friday Fights 63 live in Asia primetime from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on May 17, and the event features 24 Muay Thai and MMA fighters from all across the globe who are looking to earn a life-changing six-figure contract with the promotion.

In the thrilling headliner, Road to ONE: Thailand winner Yodphupa Wimanair is on the hunt for his fifth promotional victory. But standing in his way is Turkish knockout artist Soner “Golden Boy” Sen, who plans to live up to his nickname and send the fans home with a highlight-reel moment that they soon won’t forget.

Also, Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Rak Erawan brings his explosive finishing skills back to the weekly series, undefeated Azerbaijani submission machine Suleyman Suleymanov looks for his 11th professional MMA victory, and two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty’s Team Underground stablemate David Cooke makes his promotional debut.


THE LINEUP

145: Yodphupa Wimanair vs. Soner Şen (MT)
130: Sanpet Sor Salacheep vs. Nuengubon Wankhongohm MBK (MT)
113: Sagaengarm Jitmuangnon vs. Chatpichit SorSorToipadriew (MT)
127: Pansak Wor Wantawee vs. Pornsanae Sor Phumpat (MT)
128: Patakake Sinbimuaythai vs. Tuangsap Sor Salacheep (MT)
126: Chartpayak Saksatoon vs. Mowgli Chor Ajalaboon (MT)
116: Rak Erawan vs. Nicolas Leite Silva (MT)
135: Sulaiman Looksuan vs. Tomoki Sato (MT)
135: Silviu Vitez vs. Kimura Ayumu (MT)
136: Gregor Thom vs. Taku Kondo (MT)
145: Kazakbai Tilenov vs. Suleyman Suleymanov (MMA)
155: David Cooke vs. Kohei Takegami (MMA)
 
