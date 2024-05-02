PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 61 ' Petsukumvit vs. Duangsompong', 5/3 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)

Gio

Gio

Wendy Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jul 22, 2011
Messages
32,799
Reaction score
95,108


ysqj0Ts.jpeg


ONE Championship promises to deliver another stellar show with ONE Friday Fights 61 this Friday at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. In line with weekly expectations, the card features 10 muay thai battles and two supporting mixed martial arts contests.

At the top of the bill, Petsukumvit Boi Bangna squares off against Duangsompong Jitmuangnon in a flyweight muay thai clash. Petsukumvit, a two-time Rajadamnern Stadium muay thai world champion, got off to a roaring start in ONE with three straight wins but has since hit a losing skid that counterbalances his victory-to-loss index in the organization. Duangsompong also carries a 2-2 record through his four battles under the premier Asian combat sports promotion’s banner. Before the flyweights do battle, burgeoning Lebanese contender Abdallah Ondash collides with Suesat Manop Gym in a strawweight muay thai pairing. In another exciting matchup, Rajadamnern Stadium muay thai world champion Chalawan Ngorbangkapi takes on explosive power striker Petpattaya Silkmuaythai in an electrifying showdown at 122 pounds. In the MMA ranks, Chloe Cooke challenges Hanna Palmquist at atomweight after Ilyas Eziev and Joji Goto open the show in a bantamweight duel.

ONE Friday Fights 61 streams to Sherdog.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. A closer look at the particulars:

THE LINEUP

135: Petsukumvit Boi Bangna vs. Duangsompong Jitmuangnon (MT)
125: Suesat Manop Gym vs. Abdallah Ondash (MT)
125: Brazil M Eakchat vs. Samanchai Sor Sommai (MT)
122: Chalawan Ngorbangkapi vs. Petpattaya Silkmuaythai (MT)
135: Petsaenchai M U Den KhonmaiBaowee vs. Ruayjing Sor Wisetkit (MT)
132: SingUbon Or AudUdon vs. Petnakian Phuyaiyunan (MT)
121: Pichitchai PK Saenchai vs. Ramadan Ondash (MT)
137: Kabilan Jelevan vs. Muga Seto (MT)
115: Chloe Cooke vs. Hanna Palmquist (MMA)
119: Anton Salchak vs. Haryuki Tanitsu (MT)
143: Min Kyaw Za vs. Ryohei Igado (MT)
145: Ilyas Eziyeu vs. Joji Goto (MMA)

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch ONE Friday Fights 61

ONE Championship promises to deliver another stellar show on its weekly muay thai-focused series this Friday in Bangkok, Thailand.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

LIVE SHERDOG STREAM HERE

www.sherdog.com

Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 61 ‘Petsukumvit vs. Duangsompong’

ONE Championship packs a double dose of entertainment this week starting with ONE Friday Fights 61, which will fill the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
Last edited by a moderator:
TITS said:
No thread for the Prime card tomorrow night?
Click to expand...
forums.sherdog.com

PBP - ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova, 5/3, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT (Amazon Prime) *** Sherdog Discussion ***

In the headline attraction, teenage superstar Smilla Sundell faces red-hot Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova! And in the co-main event, Kyrgyz powerhouse Akbar Abdullaev and Turkish destroyer Halil Amir put their undefeated records on the line in a crucial featherweight MMA showdown...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
rxWcHXC.gif


sg0Fv28.gif



@PurpleStorm
@bigwaverider
@Violent Violin
@Dick
@Ares Black
@Hellowhosthat
@EndlessCritic
@Thundarr
@Minnja
@DonQ94
@TCE
@BroRogan
@Jose Beehive
@CC27
@SCTwins
@muaythaidon1
@europe1
@NicholasJBasile
@CallMeCasual
@Sono07
@Sixstring
@PudzianFighter
@Pepy
@Bakayoko
@Koniradi98
@Andrey Kamensky
@BEATDOWNS
@LHWBelt
@Royce's Gi
@MMA4Life
@Trax
@Carrotman23
@Richard Fannin
@mS_?
@MGS
@CleverNameEh
@MusterX
@Simian Raticus
@Pakman
@Paynebringer
@SKYNET
@Dillydilly
@Gio
@Milkcarton42
@10mm
@RicardinhoPT
@Axe720
@Substance Abuse
@BFoe
@Brueskie
@Kyojiro Kagenuma
@CrocopHKtotheballs
@Linelo
@NationWideNinja
@fortheo
@Kaynan
@Gensoking
@Carsormyr
@Toothy
@wwkirk
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN
@BooBoyMan
@thiagoop
@Volador
@neandertal
@g*r*b
@Bradillac
@Stop Being Greedy
@hart Break Kick 97
@Hanri
@HanoverFist33
@Cherry
@Afrikan
@Buff
@kingmob6
@Jason7227
@kibz
@Mask Of Winters
@wufabufa
@Jackonfire
@TempleoftheDog
@Espresso
@ThaiPlumRillo
@Prologue
@Dude Incredible
@helax
@TheBigJuicyGuy
@Char Jawz
@Marko Polo
@svmr_db
@Shay Brennan
@rode68
@Sensee
@Bobby Boulders
@Pizza Werewolf
@SenorFranko
@Stump
@StonedLemur
@bootsy
@BoxerMaurits
@Dunks
@KDR by RNC
@TXstriker
@MuffinsAppletree
@Doughie99
@MeatWagon06
@NinjaCat870
@Poirierfan
@tornado362
@aerius
@don't ask
@ryun253
@usernamee
@GueseGuy
@xhaydenx
@LiQuiD42
@ArmanHypeTrain
@NewLockGuy
@Ladder Master
@Siver!
@TITS
@Neck&Neck

200w.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MFridley
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 53 Petsukumvit vs Kongsuk 2/23 (7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT)
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
MFridley
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 52 Kulabdam vs Lobo 2/16 (7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT)
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
5K
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
MFridley
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 49: 'Nakrob vs. Pettonglor' (7:30 a.m. ET)
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
3K
DC23
DC23
Gio
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 60 'Suriyanlek vs. Rittidet', 4/26 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)
10 11 12
Replies
235
Views
2K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Gio
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 55 'Avatar vs. Nabati', 3/15 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
4K
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,471
Messages
55,493,337
Members
174,790
Latest member
stor

Share this page

Back
Top