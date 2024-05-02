Gio
ONE Championship promises to deliver another stellar show with ONE Friday Fights 61 this Friday at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. In line with weekly expectations, the card features 10 muay thai battles and two supporting mixed martial arts contests.
At the top of the bill, Petsukumvit Boi Bangna squares off against Duangsompong Jitmuangnon in a flyweight muay thai clash. Petsukumvit, a two-time Rajadamnern Stadium muay thai world champion, got off to a roaring start in ONE with three straight wins but has since hit a losing skid that counterbalances his victory-to-loss index in the organization. Duangsompong also carries a 2-2 record through his four battles under the premier Asian combat sports promotion’s banner. Before the flyweights do battle, burgeoning Lebanese contender Abdallah Ondash collides with Suesat Manop Gym in a strawweight muay thai pairing. In another exciting matchup, Rajadamnern Stadium muay thai world champion Chalawan Ngorbangkapi takes on explosive power striker Petpattaya Silkmuaythai in an electrifying showdown at 122 pounds. In the MMA ranks, Chloe Cooke challenges Hanna Palmquist at atomweight after Ilyas Eziev and Joji Goto open the show in a bantamweight duel.
ONE Friday Fights 61 streams to Sherdog.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. A closer look at the particulars:
THE LINEUP
135: Petsukumvit Boi Bangna vs. Duangsompong Jitmuangnon (MT)
125: Suesat Manop Gym vs. Abdallah Ondash (MT)
125: Brazil M Eakchat vs. Samanchai Sor Sommai (MT)
122: Chalawan Ngorbangkapi vs. Petpattaya Silkmuaythai (MT)
135: Petsaenchai M U Den KhonmaiBaowee vs. Ruayjing Sor Wisetkit (MT)
132: SingUbon Or AudUdon vs. Petnakian Phuyaiyunan (MT)
121: Pichitchai PK Saenchai vs. Ramadan Ondash (MT)
137: Kabilan Jelevan vs. Muga Seto (MT)
115: Chloe Cooke vs. Hanna Palmquist (MMA)
119: Anton Salchak vs. Haryuki Tanitsu (MT)
143: Min Kyaw Za vs. Ryohei Igado (MT)
145: Ilyas Eziyeu vs. Joji Goto (MMA)
How to Watch ONE Friday Fights 61
LIVE SHERDOG STREAM HERE
