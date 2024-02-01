PBP Free Live HD Stream: ONE Friday Fights 50: 'Yodphupa vs. Komawut' (2/2, 7:30 a.m. ET)

Following a successful ONE 165 event and a main event destined to be etched in martial arts lore, ONE Championship is poised to mark a significant milestone. Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the organization this Friday presents ONE Friday Fights 50.

In the marquee matchup, Komawut FA Group, fueled by the quest for a coveted six-figure contract with ONE, steps into the ring donning four-ounce gloves to engage in an exhilarating clash against “Road To ONE Thailand” winner Yodphupa Wimanair in a 143-pound catchweight muay thai spectacle.

The 12-bout card promises a riveting lineup, featuring the undefeated Team Lakay dynamo Carlo Bumina-ang, Argentine knockout virtuoso Ricardo Bravo, prodigious 17-year-old muay thai sensation Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai and more.

As anticipation peaks, mark your calendar and set a reminder to immerse yourself in the electrifying atmosphere of ONE Friday Fights 50. The event will stream live to Sherdog.com, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page and watch.onefc.com at 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT. A closer look at the ONE Friday Fights 50 particulars:

THE LINEUP​

143: Yodphupa Wimanair vs. Komawut FA Group (MT)
140: Kongklai Annymuaythai vs. Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree (MT)
134: Petdam Petkiatpet vs. Petsaenchai M U Den KhonmaiBaowee (MT)
125: Chokpreecha PK Saenchai vs. Suesat Manop Gym (MT)
127: Win Sitjanim vs. Mowgli Chor Ajalaboon (MT)
128: Mawin Soonkelahuaitom vs. Lamsing Sor Dechapan (MT)
161: Ricardo Bravo vs. Kenan Bayramov (MT)
145: Peemai Por Kobkuea vs. Parham Gheirati (MT)
115: Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai vs. Rebecca Watford (MT)
132: Shogo Kuriaki vs. Petpalangchai Por Jaroenpat (MT)
145: Carlo Bumina-ang vs. Zhipeng Xie
135: Leandro Gomes vs. Avazbek Kholmirzaev

How to Watch ONE Friday Fights 50

Yodphupa Wimanair will headline ONE Championship’s weekly visit to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium when he meets Komawut FA Group on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand.
These One Friday Fights are going to get me fired.
 
