ONE Championship on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand, will ignite Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with ONE Friday Fights 53, which features 10 muay thai bouts alongside a smattering of mixed martial arts and kickboxing matches.
Leading the lineup, reputed Thai strikers Petsukumvit Boi Bangna and Kongsuk Fairtex will go head-to-head in a crucial flyweight muay thai clash. Petsukumvit, a two-time Rajadamnern Stadium muay thai world champion, hit the ground running upon making his promotional debut, posting three straight wins. However, he now finds himself on a two-fight skid, with consecutive losses to Jaosuayai Sor Dechapan. Meanwhile, Kongsuk is a two-time Lumpinee Stadium muay thai world champion who also started well with a pair of ONE victories before dropping two competitive decisions. Both fighters have the shared ambition of returning to winning ways and delivering thrilling action.
In the penultimate billing, Mongkolkaew Sor Sommai and Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn will lock horns in a 130-pound catchweight co-main event. The Thai sensations have tasted victory in ONE Friday Fights but are now in dire straits following defeats, both eager to put those losses behind them and focus on the road ahead.
ONE Friday Fights 53 streams live to Sherdog.com at 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT. A closer look at the particulars:
THE LINEUP125: Petsukumvit Boi Bangna vs. Kongsuk Fairtex (MT)
130: Mongkolkaew Sor Sommai vs. Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn (MT)
115: Chalie Singha Mawyn vs. Brazil Aekmuangnon (MT)
118: Sunday Boomdeksean vs. Petchainart Sitkumnunneng (MT)
115: Ganchai Jitmuangnon vs. Payakkiri Misakawan (MT)
105: Pet Fairtex vs. Mahesuan Aekmuangnon (MT)
115: Majid Karimi vs. Huo Xiaolong (KB)
138: Buakhiao Por Paoin vs. Deniz Demirkapu (MT)
125: Samingdam LooksuanAutoMuaythai vs. Seksan Fairtex (MT)
125: Chayan Oorzhak vs. Babar Ali
145: Nachin Sat vs. Tural Askerov
142: Worapon Sor Dechapan vs. Hiroki Kasahara (MT)
122: BM Fairtex vs. Masatoshi Hirai (MT)