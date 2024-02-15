PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 52 Kulabdam vs Lobo 2/16 (7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT)

yURLNks.jpeg


Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday in Bangkok is primed to dazzle with radiance with an explosion of talent and edge-of-the-seat action with ONE Friday Fights 52. The event features 11 muay thai bouts and two mixed martial arts scraps setting the course.

In the main event, fierce muay thai competitor Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai locks horns with Brazil’s Julio Lobo. Lobo is coming off a knockout victory over Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin at ONE Friday Fights 42. Meanwhile, his rival, “Left Meteorite,” is coming off a knockout victory as well over Fariyar Aminipour at ONE Friday Fights 46.

In another featured bout on the card, Thepthaksin Sor Sornsing toes the line with Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang in a 127-pound catchweight muay thai clash. The card also hosts Kaoklai Chor Hapayak and Chalawan Ngorbangkapi contesting for supremacy in a flyweight meeting.

As the anticipation reaches the tipping point, fight fans around the world are gearing up to witness the action unfold. ONE Friday Fights 52 streams live on Sherdog.com in the player above at 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT.

Fight Card:​

144-pound MT: Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai vs. Julio Lobo
127-pound MT: Thepthaksin Sor Sornsing vs. Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang
125-pound MT: Kaoklai Chor Hapayak vs. Chalawan Ngorbangkapi
146-pound MT: Thanungern FA Group vs. Samingnum M Ekachart
126-pound MT: Got Phetchaburi vs. Petchpattaya Silkmuaythai
132-pound MT: Payakmekin JomhodMuayThai vs. Jongangsuek Sor Theppitak
155-pound MT: Shadow Singmawynn vs. Mamuka Usubyan
130-pound MT: Yodthongthai Sor Sommai vs. Omar El Halabi
138-pound MT: Jaising Sitnayokpunsak vs. Thant Zin
145-pound MMA: Asset Anarbaev vs. Ilyas Eziev
265-pound MMA: Maxwell Djantou Nana vs. Adnan Larry
145-pound MT: Soe Lin Oo vs. Masayoshi Tsuhashi
126-pound MT: Luepong Kaewsamrit vs. Makuto Sato
 
