Just days after the massive Songkran celebration, ONE Championship returns to Thailand’s most iconic arena with ONE Friday Fights 59 on April 19.
The 12-bout spectacle in Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium features 24 athletes from all across the globe competing in MMA and Muay Thai battles, and someone may even win a lucrative six-figure contract with the world’s largest martial arts organization.
At the top of the bill, Thailand’s own Yamin PK Saenchai will square off with French-Algerian sensation Joachim “Pantera” Ouraghi in an explosive flyweight Muay Thai clash. Both men will enter the contest following highlight-reel knockout wins in their ONE debuts, and each knows that another impressive victory would do wonders for their status in the division.
Before that, former three-division Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Yodthongthai Sor Sommai – fresh off a thrilling stoppage win in February – will return against promotional newcomer Petnamngam PK Saenchai in an all-Thai 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout.
Plus, 24-year-old Muay Thai phenom Siwakorn PK Saenchai will take on dangerous Uzkeb scrapper Shakhriyor Jurayev at a catchweight of 140 pounds. Siwakorn lived up to his lofty expectations in his ONE debut last May, but he’ll have his hands full against the always-game Jurayev, who will come into the contest following his first win at Lumpinee.
Fans will also be treated to a pair of world-class MMA bouts. At strawweight, 23-year-old rising star Avazbek “Ninzya” Kholmirzaev aims to build on his 7-1 career record and make it two in a row at ONE Friday Fights when he clashes with fellow 7-1 fighter Zaiundin Suleimanov. Given each man’s well-rounded skill set and prodigious physical gifts, this matchup has all the makings of a barnburner.
And in the card’s opener, promotional newcomers Oh Su Hwan and Kazumichi Murai will go to war in an intriguing featherweight MMA tilt.
THE LINEUP
135: Yamin P.K.Saenchai vs. Joachim Ouraghi (MT)
130: Yodthongthai Sor Sommai vs. PetchnamNgam P.K.Saenchai (MT)
128: Rambong Sor Terapat vs. Petchphupa Aekpujean (MT)
125: Kaimookkao Wor.Jakrawut vs. Petchparuhat Sitnayoktaweeptaphong (MT)
118: Pettasuea Seeopal vs. Prom Yor Andaman (MT)
125: Luapong Kaewsamrit vs. Yodkitti FiatPathum (MT)
140: Siwakorn PK Saenchai vs. Shakhriyor Juraev (MT)
126: Copter Sor Sommai vs. Takuma Ota (MT)
132: Petsimok PK Saenchai vs. Yuki Kasahara (MT)
122: Petchnamkhong Mongkolpetch vs. Ikko Ota (MT)
125: Avazbek Kholmirzaev vs. Zayundin Suleymanov (MMA)
155: Su Hwan Oh vs. Kazumichi Murai (MMA)