PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 59 'Yamin vs. Ouraghi', 4/19 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)

Gio

Gio

Wendy Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jul 22, 2011
Messages
32,739
Reaction score
94,796
m1RwSi5.jpeg


Just days after the massive Songkran celebration, ONE Championship returns to Thailand’s most iconic arena with ONE Friday Fights 59 on April 19.

The 12-bout spectacle in Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium features 24 athletes from all across the globe competing in MMA and Muay Thai battles, and someone may even win a lucrative six-figure contract with the world’s largest martial arts organization.

At the top of the bill, Thailand’s own Yamin PK Saenchai will square off with French-Algerian sensation Joachim “Pantera” Ouraghi in an explosive flyweight Muay Thai clash. Both men will enter the contest following highlight-reel knockout wins in their ONE debuts, and each knows that another impressive victory would do wonders for their status in the division.

Before that, former three-division Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Yodthongthai Sor Sommai – fresh off a thrilling stoppage win in February – will return against promotional newcomer Petnamngam PK Saenchai in an all-Thai 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout.

Plus, 24-year-old Muay Thai phenom Siwakorn PK Saenchai will take on dangerous Uzkeb scrapper Shakhriyor Jurayev at a catchweight of 140 pounds. Siwakorn lived up to his lofty expectations in his ONE debut last May, but he’ll have his hands full against the always-game Jurayev, who will come into the contest following his first win at Lumpinee.

Fans will also be treated to a pair of world-class MMA bouts. At strawweight, 23-year-old rising star Avazbek “Ninzya” Kholmirzaev aims to build on his 7-1 career record and make it two in a row at ONE Friday Fights when he clashes with fellow 7-1 fighter Zaiundin Suleimanov. Given each man’s well-rounded skill set and prodigious physical gifts, this matchup has all the makings of a barnburner.

And in the card’s opener, promotional newcomers Oh Su Hwan and Kazumichi Murai will go to war in an intriguing featherweight MMA tilt.


THE LINEUP

135: Yamin P.K.Saenchai vs. Joachim Ouraghi (MT)
130: Yodthongthai Sor Sommai vs. PetchnamNgam P.K.Saenchai (MT)
128: Rambong Sor Terapat vs. Petchphupa Aekpujean (MT)
125: Kaimookkao Wor.Jakrawut vs. Petchparuhat Sitnayoktaweeptaphong (MT)
118: Pettasuea Seeopal vs. Prom Yor Andaman (MT)
125: Luapong Kaewsamrit vs. Yodkitti FiatPathum (MT)
140: Siwakorn PK Saenchai vs. Shakhriyor Juraev (MT)
126: Copter Sor Sommai vs. Takuma Ota (MT)
132: Petsimok PK Saenchai vs. Yuki Kasahara (MT)
122: Petchnamkhong Mongkolpetch vs. Ikko Ota (MT)
125: Avazbek Kholmirzaev vs. Zayundin Suleymanov (MMA)
155: Su Hwan Oh vs. Kazumichi Murai (MMA)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gio
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 55 'Avatar vs. Nabati', 3/15 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
3K
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
MFridley
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 48 ‘Kongthoranee vs. Mazoriev’ (7:30 a.m. ET)
2 3
Replies
56
Views
3K
Poirierfan
Poirierfan
MFridley
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 53 Petsukumvit vs Kongsuk 2/23 (7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT)
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
MFridley
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 52 Kulabdam vs Lobo 2/16 (7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT)
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
5K
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
MFridley
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 43 ‘Kongsuk vs. Pettonglor’ (7:30 a.m. ET)
5 6 7
Replies
135
Views
6K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,589
Messages
55,429,264
Members
174,775
Latest member
shawn_bogart

Share this page

Back
Top