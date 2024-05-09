Gio
Wendy Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jul 22, 2011
- Messages
- 32,814
- Reaction score
- 95,200
Just a week after its compelling doubleheader, ONE Championship returns to the Thai capital with a must-see event.
ONE Friday Fights 62 airs live in Asia primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on May 10, and the card features 24 Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA fighters from all across the globe who are looking to secure a coveted six-figure contract with the world’s largest martial arts organization.
In an explosive headliner, Mongkolkaew Sor Sommai and ET Wankhongohm MBK run it back in a riveting 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai clash. When the two met last November, ET finished his Thai compatriot with a left elbow in the final round, so fans should expect fireworks in the rematch.
Also, Spain’s Xavier Gonzalez brings his explosive style back to the weekly Asia primetime event series, Uzbekistan’s Mavlonbek Kakhkhorov attempts to keep his unblemished 15-0 record intact against Turkey’s Furkan Karabag, and Japanese rising star Haruto Yasumoto makes his promotional debut.
So mark your calendar, put a reminder in your phone, and find out how you can watch ONE Friday Fights 62 live on May 10 in more than 190 countries around the world!
THE LINEUP
130: Mongkolkaew Sor Sommai vs. ET TDed99 (MT)
127: Xavier Gonzalez vs. Win Sitjanim (MT)
125: Chokpreecha PK Saenchai vs. Pongsiri Sujeebameekiew (MT)
138: Kongkula Jitmuangnon vs. Mardsing Khaolakmuaythai (MT)
110: Nongam Fairtex vs. Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo (MT)
115: Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai vs. Looknam Kor Khomkleaw (MT)
155: Furkan Karabag vs. Mavlonbek Kakhkhorov (MT)
127: Wei Ziqin vs. Riamu Matsumoto (MT)
135: Temirlan Bekmurzaev vs. Haruto Yasumoto (KB)
124: Peyman Zolfaghari vs. Yuki Morioka (MT)
170: Matheus Pereira vs. Evgenii Morozov (MMA)
145: Batochir Batsaikhan vs. Fabio Harada (MMA)