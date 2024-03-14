PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 55 'Avatar vs. Nabati', 3/15 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)

xMbEwTW.jpeg


ONE Championship on Friday will return with its weekly series, as ONE Friday Fights 55 descends upon the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a 12-fight showcase spanning muay thai, kickboxing, mixed martial arts and submission grappling.

A highly anticipated bantamweight muay thai clash between Avatar PK Saenchai and Kiamran Nabati headlines the show. Avatar is riding on a solid four-fight winning streak under the ONE banner and looks to continue his ascent against the formidable Nabati, who carries an unblemished 19-0 record.

Elsewhere, three-division Lumpinee Stadium muay thai world champion Panthep VK Khaoyai squares off against Bhumjaithai Mor Tor 1 in a 122-pound catchweight showdown. Panthep seeks to extend his winning streak after a strong performance in his last outing, while Bhumjaithai figures to be keen on delivering a statement-making performance by securing his first victory in ONE Championship. The only kickboxing fight on the card pits No. 3-ranked flyweight contender Taiki Naito against Sherzod Kabutov. Similarly, the only MMA bout on the card features Brazil’s Matheus Pereira engaging in combat with Russia’s Khasan Khaliev at lightweight.

As the anticipation reaches a crescendo, fight fans around the world are gearing up to witness the action unfold. ONE Friday Fights 55 streams live to Sherdog.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. A closer look at the particulars:

THE LINEUP​

145: Avatar PK Saenchai vs. Kiamran Nabati (MT)
133: Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai vs. Rittidet Sor Sommai (MT)
122: Bhumjaithai Mor Tor 1 vs. Panthep VK Khaoyai (MT)
135: Denphuthai Sitjackmuaythai vs. Rhuam Felipe Morais Caldas (MT)
125: Chalamdam Sor Boonmeerit vs. Singtanawat Nokjeanladkrabang (MT)
122: Jompadej Nupranburi vs. Kaichon Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang (MT)
127: Longern Paesaisi vs. Stephen Irvine (MT)
115: Natalia Diachkova vs. Chellina Chirino (MT)
170: Matheus Pereira vs. Khasan Khaliev (MMA)
135: Sherzod Kabutov vs. Taiki Naito (KB)
137: Joker Paesaisi vs. Ryota Koshimizu (MT)
145: Shoya Ishiguro vs. Toshiyasu Sagae (SG)
 
Friday Morning Fracas!!!

sg0Fv28.gif


As always if ya want on or off jus Tap!

<RomeroSalute>
 
