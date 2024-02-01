News Former GLORY Heavyweight Jhonata Diniz is set to make his UFC-debut against Austen Lane, April 27

Jhonata Diniz (MMA: 6-0, 6 KO/TKO) (KB: 22-7, 15 KO/TKO) was a long standing Heavyweight veteran in Kickboxing prior to making the switch to MMA. He holds notable victories over Tomáš Možný, Igor Jurkovic, Valentin Slavikovski, and Valeriy Bizyaev. In 2021, Jhonata won the Tatneft Cup.

Diniz also had a run at the highest level in GLORY Kickboxing. He fought current GLORY Heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven, prior to Rico winning the GLORY Heavyweight crown in 2013, wherein the Brazilian was knocked down by the future long-standing champion in the first round. He weathered the early storm to make it to a unanimous decision loss against Verhoeven.
Jhonata Diniz also fought against strong competition like Hesdy Gerges, Daniel Ghiță, Saulo Cavalari, Mladen Brestovac and Nicolas Wamba.

Despite coming short in the big Kickboxing league, the Brazilian has done all the right things on the local MMA-scene to get the attention of the UFC, which earned him a call for Dana White’s Contender Series in September last year.
Jhonata took on LFA Heavyweight champion Eduardo Neves (7-1) in his DWCS appearance, knocking him out in the first round to win a UFC-contract.
Six fights into his professional MMA-career, Diniz has yet to make it into the second round.


On April 27, Jhonata Diniz will take on American UFC Heavyweight Austen Lane (12-4):





 
