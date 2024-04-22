Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 55: Nicolau vs. Perez Sat. April 27 4pm et ESPN+

Two weeks after the amazing UFC 300, we're floating back down to earth. This Saturday it's UFC on ESPN 55: Nicolau vs. Perez. What are your thoughts on the card? Any particular fights you anticipate? The floor is yours. Please keep it civil. Thanks and enjoy the pre-fight discussion.

Date/Time: Saturday 04.27.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 12


UFC Fight Night


UFC ON ESPN 55 - NICOLAU VS. PEREZ​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
APR 27, 2024
United States
UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

Matheus Nicolau

19-3-1
MAIN EVENT
vs

FLYWEIGHT

24-8-0​

MATCHFIGHTERS
11
Ryan 'Superman' Spann

Ryan
Spann
21-9-0
vs

Light Heavyweight
Bogdan Guskov

Bogdan
Guskov
15-3-0
10
Ariane 'Queen of Violence' Lipski

Ariane
Lipski
17-8-0
vs

Flyweight
Karine 'Killer' Silva

Karine
Silva
17-4-0
9
Austen Lane

Austen
Lane
12-4-0
vs

Heavyweight
Jhonata Diniz

Jhonata
Diniz
6-0-0
8
Tim 'The Dirty Bird' Means

Tim
Means
33-15-1
vs

Welterweight
Uros 'The Doctor' Medic

Uros
Medic
9-2-0
7Jonathan
Pearce
14-5-0		FeatherweightDavid
Onama
11-2-0
6Rani
Yahya
28-11-1		BantamweightVictor
Henry
23-6-0
5Austin
Hubbard
15-7-0		LightweightMichal
Figlak
8-1-0
4Don'Tale
Mayes
10-6-0		HeavyweightCaio
Machado
8-2-1
3Marnic
Mann
6-2-0		StrawweightKetlen
Souza
13-4-0
2Ivana
Petrovic
6-1-0		FlyweightNa
Liang
19-7-0
1Gabriel
Benitez
23-11-0		LightweightMaheshate
Hayisaer
9-3-0
Check out this excellent piece by Sherdog's @JayPettryMMA, the newest update in the fascinating series entitled Fight Finder Files.

www.sherdog.com

The FF-Files: Pieces of Eight

In this article, the first of a two-part series, Jay Pettry spotlights four of the worst repeat offenders in the long and ignominious history of Fight Finder fraud.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

After a week off to digest the landmark UFC 300, Keith and Ben are back, previewing the UFC's latest Apex offering. Side topics include the state of judo in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the real "Tachi Kid," the time Keith almost committed an unspeakable crime, and of course Bo Nickal.



0:00 From a secure location in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
7:13 Gabriel Benitez (23-11) vs. Maheshate Hayisaer (9-3)
14:24 Ivana Petrovic (6-1) vs. Na Liang (19-7)
21:35 Marnic Mann (6-2) vs. Ketlen Souza (13-4)
31:50 Don'Tale Mayes (10-6, 1 NC) vs. Caio Machado (8-2-1)
40:23 Austin Hubbard (15-7) vs. Michal Figlak (8-1)
47:45 Rani Yahya (28-11-1, 1 NC) vs. Victor Henry (23-6, 1 NC)
1:00:47 Jonathan Pearce (14-5) vs. David Onama (11-2)
1:09:51 Tim Means (33-15-1, 1 NC) vs. Uros Medic (9-2)
1:19:25 Austen Lane (12-4, 1 NC) vs. Jhonata Diniz (6-0)
1:26:29 Ariane Lipski (17-8) vs. Karine Silva (17-4)
1:37:07 Ryan Spann (21-9) vs. Bogdan Guskov (15-3)
1:44:48 Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1) vs. Alex Perez (24-8)
1:56:24 A quick rundown of all the picks
