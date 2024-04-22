Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 55: Nicolau vs. Perez Sat. April 27 4pm et ESPN+

PurpleStorm
Two weeks after the amazing UFC 300, we're floating back down to earth. This Saturday it's UFC on ESPN 55: Nicolau vs. Perez. What are your thoughts on the card? Any particular fights you anticipate? The floor is yours. Please keep it civil. Thanks and enjoy the pre-fight discussion.
Date/Time: Saturday 04.27.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 12
APR 27, 2024UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
Check out this excellent piece by Sherdog's @JayPettryMMA, the newest update in the fascinating series entitled Fight Finder Files.
After a week off to digest the landmark UFC 300, Keith and Ben are back, previewing the UFC's latest Apex offering. Side topics include the state of judo in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the real "Tachi Kid," the time Keith almost committed an unspeakable crime, and of course Bo Nickal.
0:00 From a secure location in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
7:13 Gabriel Benitez (23-11) vs. Maheshate Hayisaer (9-3)
14:24 Ivana Petrovic (6-1) vs. Na Liang (19-7)
21:35 Marnic Mann (6-2) vs. Ketlen Souza (13-4)
31:50 Don'Tale Mayes (10-6, 1 NC) vs. Caio Machado (8-2-1)
40:23 Austin Hubbard (15-7) vs. Michal Figlak (8-1)
47:45 Rani Yahya (28-11-1, 1 NC) vs. Victor Henry (23-6, 1 NC)
1:00:47 Jonathan Pearce (14-5) vs. David Onama (11-2)
1:09:51 Tim Means (33-15-1, 1 NC) vs. Uros Medic (9-2)
1:19:25 Austen Lane (12-4, 1 NC) vs. Jhonata Diniz (6-0)
1:26:29 Ariane Lipski (17-8) vs. Karine Silva (17-4)
1:37:07 Ryan Spann (21-9) vs. Bogdan Guskov (15-3)
1:44:48 Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1) vs. Alex Perez (24-8)
1:56:24 A quick rundown of all the picks
UFC ON ESPN 55 - NICOLAU VS. PEREZUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
APR 27, 2024
24-8-0
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|11
Ryan
Spann
21-9-0
Light Heavyweight
Bogdan
Guskov
15-3-0
|10
Ariane
Lipski
17-8-0
Flyweight
Karine
Silva
17-4-0
|9
Austen
Lane
12-4-0
Heavyweight
Jhonata
Diniz
6-0-0
|8
Tim
Means
33-15-1
Welterweight
Uros
Medic
9-2-0
|7
|Jonathan
Pearce
14-5-0
|Featherweight
|David
Onama
11-2-0
|6
|Rani
Yahya
28-11-1
|Bantamweight
|Victor
Henry
23-6-0
|5
|Austin
Hubbard
15-7-0
|Lightweight
|Michal
Figlak
8-1-0
|4
|Don'Tale
Mayes
10-6-0
|Heavyweight
|Caio
Machado
8-2-1
|3
|Marnic
Mann
6-2-0
|Strawweight
|Ketlen
Souza
13-4-0
|2
|Ivana
Petrovic
6-1-0
|Flyweight
|Na
Liang
19-7-0
|1
|Gabriel
Benitez
23-11-0
|Lightweight
|Maheshate
Hayisaer
9-3-0
The FF-Files: Pieces of Eight
In this article, the first of a two-part series, Jay Pettry spotlights four of the worst repeat offenders in the long and ignominious history of Fight Finder fraud.
www.sherdog.com
