Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro is a 28-year-old Nigerian-Dutch professional Kickboxer and the former GLORY Interim Heavyweight champion, with a Kickboxing record of 25-3-1 (13 KO/TKO).Former UFC Interim Heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane has a MuayThai record of 14-0 (9 KO/TKO), but he obviously didn’t fight the level of competition Cookie did.Nevertheless, I think Ciryl Gane did great in this sparring session!You can clearly see how insanely skilled and slick he is. And don’t forget, were Bon Gamin to focus on kickboxing full time, he would be an even better and more complete striker.However, I have to say that it’s probably 'easier' for Gane to look good in this type of sparring compared to Osaro. Cookie is kind of a plodding heavyweight, with much more heavy punches than Gane (Tariq also punches from weird angles), so he can’t really let go in sparring as much as Ciryl.Here’s their sparring video:Anyways, very interesting footage and without a doubt valuable sparring for both guys, which in particular (given their styles) might help Gane prepare for a potential clash with Sergei Pavlovich, and prepare Osaro for a potential rematch against Rico Verhoeven.Also, here’s a cool Youtube-video of their training at MMA Factory in Paris with some nice insights, featuring Ciryl Gane & his coach Fernand Lopez, and Tariq Osaro & his coach Big Mike Passenier:Tariq Osaro on sparring Bon Gamin, and Ciryl Gane on sparring Cookie:To get a better idea of how big Tariq Osaro actually is, I have some pics of him dwarfing UFC Heavyweight & TUF-winner Mohammed Usman, and two-time Sherdog Poster of the Year winner Maurits SchoolAll these things considered, I think Ciryl Gane did a great job in sparring!Who would win a potential fight … Bon Gamin or Cookie?