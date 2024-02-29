Media Ciryl Gane sparring 6’6” 280lbs GLORY Heavyweight Tariq Osaro

Who would win a potential fight?

Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro is a 28-year-old Nigerian-Dutch professional Kickboxer and the former GLORY Interim Heavyweight champion, with a Kickboxing record of 25-3-1 (13 KO/TKO).
Former UFC Interim Heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane has a MuayThai record of 14-0 (9 KO/TKO), but he obviously didn’t fight the level of competition Cookie did.

Nevertheless, I think Ciryl Gane did great in this sparring session!
You can clearly see how insanely skilled and slick he is. And don’t forget, were Bon Gamin to focus on kickboxing full time, he would be an even better and more complete striker.
However, I have to say that it’s probably 'easier' for Gane to look good in this type of sparring compared to Osaro. Cookie is kind of a plodding heavyweight, with much more heavy punches than Gane (Tariq also punches from weird angles), so he can’t really let go in sparring as much as Ciryl.

Here’s their sparring video:



Anyways, very interesting footage and without a doubt valuable sparring for both guys, which in particular (given their styles) might help Gane prepare for a potential clash with Sergei Pavlovich, and prepare Osaro for a potential rematch against Rico Verhoeven.


Also, here’s a cool Youtube-video of their training at MMA Factory in Paris with some nice insights, featuring Ciryl Gane & his coach Fernand Lopez, and Tariq Osaro & his coach Big Mike Passenier:



Tariq Osaro on sparring Bon Gamin, and Ciryl Gane on sparring Cookie:




To get a better idea of how big Tariq Osaro actually is, I have some pics of him dwarfing UFC Heavyweight & TUF-winner Mohammed Usman, and two-time Sherdog Poster of the Year winner Maurits School :)

1709181191812.jpeg

1709181438411.jpeg


All these things considered, I think Ciryl Gane did a great job in sparring!

Who would win a potential fight … Bon Gamin or Cookie?
 
About Gane's sparring partner Tariq Osaro:

Next weekend (Saturday, March 9) he will compete in the prestigious GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix, and Ciryl will most likely be in attendance (like me).
Cookie's opponent in his first fight of the 8-man one-night Tournament will be ‘The Golden Wolf’ Bahram Rajabzadeh (66-1, 58 KO/TKO) from Azerbaijan:

1709182020180.jpeg


And that fight is going to be such a banger:








Let's hope for Cookie that sparring Ciryl Gane has prepared him for the tough war that awaits him next week:cool:
 
Cookie most likely beats Gane in KB if we went off what they both look like now IMO.

Gane has been showing he can fight at range and even seems like the more slick dude out of the 2 but without stopping power like Pereira (for his class) or the ability to string together longer combinations like most Kick-boxers do I think Cookie would overcome a slow start and start tracking Gane to pepper him with long, mean combinations like Kick-boxers tend to do.
 
I predict whiter-than-white belt Gane gets taken down and submitted by the kickboxer in less than a minute.
 
Bahram may seem small for a HW but he has some insane power and can stone cold KO probably any human on the planet.
Will be an absolute banger fight. Hope more of these high level kickboxers, especially the heavyweights, start crossing over in larger numbers.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Bahram may seem small for a HW but he has some insane power and can stone cold KO probably any human on the planet.
Will be an absolute banger fight. Hope more of these high level kickboxers, especially the heavyweights, start crossing over in larger numbers.
Bahram Rajabzadeh is a madman, freaking scary dude:




IMO Cookie needs to be on his absolute A-game to beat him, we’ll see.
All I know is that fight ain’t lasting 3 rounds, lol🤣
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Bahram Rajabzadeh is a madman, freaking scary dude:




IMO Cookie needs to be on his absolute A-game to beat him, we’ll see.
All I know is that fight ain’t lasting 3 rounds, lol🤣
Absolute killer. Just put the event down in my calendar, will be looking for you in the crowd!
 
Gane did pretty well in sparring. He was tagging Osaro regularly

BoxerMaurits said:
1709181438411.jpeg
Very kind of you to cut height for this picture
 
Cool suff. Meanwhile, Aspinall is training with Rico. Aspinall vs Gane for UFC 300? Tom called for it.
 
