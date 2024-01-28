Media Jan Błachowicz raving on Polish Techno-music

Last weekend, Jan Błachowicz attended KSW 90 in Warsaw Poland.
Right before the main-event started, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion seemed to enjoy some good old-fashioned Polish techno music.
Looks like Jan was having a good time here, lol:




This little techno rave took place during the walkout of my old friend Arek Wrzosek:

1706481612948.jpeg


I also had the privilege to enjoy Arkadiusz's walkout-music (two times), back when he fought Badr Hari in GLORY Kickboxing :)
Don't mind the shirtless meatheads in the background. Arek is part of the Legia Warsaw ultra-hooligan group called Teddy Boys '95, so they attended the Badr Hari fights to support their soccer-brother:

iCloud Photos - Apple iCloud

View, organize, and share photos and videos with iCloud Photos on the web. Changes will sync across your devices with iCloud.
share.icloud.com share.icloud.com
Afterwards, my dad and I had to run for our lives because those guys started riots, lol.


A few minutes after Błachowicz's dance-off, Arek Wrzosek improved his professional MMA-record to 4-0 by knocking-out the Croatian FNC and Megdan Fighting heavyweight champion Ivan Vitasović (12-5) in just 55 seconds:






Instead of trying to sign Tomáš "The Giant Slovak" Možný (which the UFC apparently does, according to Sherbro @Tokoloko), maybe the UFC should just go after "Hightower" Arek Wrzosek! :cool:
 
Not bad, got a nice tune to it

2351bc65b2b5d75cef146b7edddf805b.gif
 
Poirierfan said:
haha oh yeah that Cat got the moves.. hey brother I wanted to ask.. how are you feeling now? hope you are feeling much better and not in so much pain. Get well soon man, hope you are pain free now
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
haha oh yeah that Cat got the moves.. hey brother I wanted to ask.. how are you feeling now? hope you are feeling much better and not in so much pain. Get well soon man, hope you are pain free now
Worse, lol. I have to quit smoking and in 4 weeks I get drug tested, then it's a go to fix me once and for all I hope. He's this new world renown neurosurgeon that fixes other people's messes that I got referred to. I saw him last Monday, he said I have a herniated disc actually pressing on my Spinal cord ( he showed it to me), then he said I have a few "hellacious" bone spurs that he said he'll remove that's pressing on nerves. I just have to stop smoking so this one has the best chance at being successful. He won't touch me till I stop.

I understandably have my doubts that I can be fixed even 50% back to normal at this point. But this new Harvard Dr thinks he can fix me, so I'm gonna do it and hope for the best I guess.

Btw my old Dr never even ordered a new MRI in 4 years, just cat scans, so he never saw the herniation at C3. Fucking crazy.

I appreciate the kind words too, man.
 
