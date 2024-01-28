BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 9,666
- Reaction score
- 29,988
Last weekend, Jan Błachowicz attended KSW 90 in Warsaw Poland.
Right before the main-event started, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion seemed to enjoy some good old-fashioned Polish techno music.
Looks like Jan was having a good time here, lol:
This little techno rave took place during the walkout of my old friend Arek Wrzosek:
I also had the privilege to enjoy Arkadiusz's walkout-music (two times), back when he fought Badr Hari in GLORY Kickboxing
Don't mind the shirtless meatheads in the background. Arek is part of the Legia Warsaw ultra-hooligan group called Teddy Boys '95, so they attended the Badr Hari fights to support their soccer-brother:
Afterwards, my dad and I had to run for our lives because those guys started riots, lol.
A few minutes after Błachowicz's dance-off, Arek Wrzosek improved his professional MMA-record to 4-0 by knocking-out the Croatian FNC and Megdan Fighting heavyweight champion Ivan Vitasović (12-5) in just 55 seconds:
Instead of trying to sign Tomáš "The Giant Slovak" Možný (which the UFC apparently does, according to Sherbro @Tokoloko), maybe the UFC should just go after "Hightower" Arek Wrzosek!
Right before the main-event started, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion seemed to enjoy some good old-fashioned Polish techno music.
Looks like Jan was having a good time here, lol:
This little techno rave took place during the walkout of my old friend Arek Wrzosek:
I also had the privilege to enjoy Arkadiusz's walkout-music (two times), back when he fought Badr Hari in GLORY Kickboxing
Don't mind the shirtless meatheads in the background. Arek is part of the Legia Warsaw ultra-hooligan group called Teddy Boys '95, so they attended the Badr Hari fights to support their soccer-brother:
iCloud Photos - Apple iCloud
View, organize, and share photos and videos with iCloud Photos on the web. Changes will sync across your devices with iCloud.
share.icloud.com
A few minutes after Błachowicz's dance-off, Arek Wrzosek improved his professional MMA-record to 4-0 by knocking-out the Croatian FNC and Megdan Fighting heavyweight champion Ivan Vitasović (12-5) in just 55 seconds:
Instead of trying to sign Tomáš "The Giant Slovak" Možný (which the UFC apparently does, according to Sherbro @Tokoloko), maybe the UFC should just go after "Hightower" Arek Wrzosek!
Last edited: