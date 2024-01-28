HI SCOTT NEWMAN said: haha oh yeah that Cat got the moves.. hey brother I wanted to ask.. how are you feeling now? hope you are feeling much better and not in so much pain. Get well soon man, hope you are pain free now Click to expand...

Worse, lol. I have to quit smoking and in 4 weeks I get drug tested, then it's a go to fix me once and for all I hope. He's this new world renown neurosurgeon that fixes other people's messes that I got referred to. I saw him last Monday, he said I have a herniated disc actually pressing on my Spinal cord ( he showed it to me), then he said I have a few "hellacious" bone spurs that he said he'll remove that's pressing on nerves. I just have to stop smoking so this one has the best chance at being successful. He won't touch me till I stop.I understandably have my doubts that I can be fixed even 50% back to normal at this point. But this new Harvard Dr thinks he can fix me, so I'm gonna do it and hope for the best I guess.Btw my old Dr never even ordered a new MRI in 4 years, just cat scans, so he never saw the herniation at C3. Fucking crazy.I appreciate the kind words too, man.