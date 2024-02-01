News Former GLORY Heavyweight Jhonata Diniz will make his UFC-debut against Austen Lane on April 27

Who wins?

Jhonata Diniz (MMA: 6-0, 6 KO/TKO) (KB: 22-7, 15 KO/TKO) was a long standing Heavyweight veteran in Kickboxing prior to making the switch to MMA. He holds notable victories over Tomáš Možný, Igor Jurkovic, Valentin Slavikovski, and Valeriy Bizyaev. In 2021, Jhonata won the Tatneft Cup.

Diniz also had a run at the highest level in GLORY Kickboxing. He fought current GLORY Heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven, prior to Rico winning the GLORY Heavyweight crown in 2013, wherein the Brazilian was knocked down by the future long-standing champion in the first round. He weathered the early storm to make it to a unanimous decision loss against Verhoeven.
Jhonata Diniz also fought against strong competition like Hesdy Gerges, Daniel Ghiță, Saulo Cavalari, Mladen Brestovac and Nicolas Wamba.

Despite coming short in the big Kickboxing league, the Brazilian has done all the right things on the local MMA-scene to get the attention of the UFC, which earned him a call for Dana White’s Contender Series in September last year.
Jhonata took on LFA Heavyweight champion Eduardo Neves (7-1) in his DWCS appearance, knocking him out in the first round to win a UFC-contract.
Six fights into his professional MMA-career, Diniz has yet to make it into the second round.


On April 27, Jhonata Diniz will take on American UFC Heavyweight Austen Lane (12-4):





 
Diniz is a bit stiff but his left hook is insanely heavy and he throws in overwhelming combinations with some flying knees, clinch knees and heavy kicks sprinkled in. I haven't seen him grapple but with the power he has I don't think Lane can survive on yhe feet for long.

It'll be interesting to see how he deals with the size of Lane but considering Lane fought the way he did against Tafa this should be a great showcase to see if Diniz is worth keeping an eye on at this level as something better than our Chase Sherman level guys.
 
Diniz is a bit stiff but his left hook is insanely heavy and he throws in overwhelming combinations with some flying knees, clinch knees and heavy kicks sprinkled in. I haven't seen him grapple but with the power he has I don't think Lane can survive on yhe feet for long.

It'll be interesting to see how he deals with the size of Lane but considering Lane fought the way he did against Tafa this should be a great showcase to see if Diniz is worth keeping an eye on at this level as something better than our Chase Sherman level guys.
I don’t think this fight will get to the ground.
Another first round KO for Diniz is my prediction
 
I fucking hate squash matches. Here's hoping Lane gets the upset.
 
I was thinking about Diniz yesterday, actually. Glad to see he's got his debut lined up, think he destroys Lane to be honest. Lane's probably one of the weakest HWs on the roster really, not too many guys I'd favour him over.
Jup, I also think it will be a bad look for Lane come April 27.
First round knockout is my guess, what about you?
 
Really want him to smash Lane, LFG
 
Any time I see the word glory I think Hole. I’m not sure why that would be I can’t put my finger in it. I mean on it
 
