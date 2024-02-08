News DWCS standout Bolaji Oki will make his UFC-debut this weekend

The 28 years old Belgian🇧🇪 Bolaji Oki (8-1, 5 KO/TKO, 1 sub.) is set to make his UFC-debut against Timothy Cuamba this weekend.
I met ”The Zulu Warrior” at GLORY 90 in Rotterdam, last December:

1707368284399.jpeg


About 5 months ago, Oki punched his way into the UFC by finishing Dylan Salvador on Dana White’s Contender Series.
His French opponent was an experienced Kickboxer who holds victories over the likes of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Giga Chikadze, and also shared the ring with MuayThai legend Buakaw Banchamek.
However, Bolaji Oki beat him at his own game, finishing Salvador in the first round with a vicious rain of bodyshots and punches to the head:




DC did a nice breakdown of Oki’s finish:






After winning the UFC-contract, Bolaji Oki returned to Europe to train at Rico Verhoeven's gym, where the GLORY Heavyweight champion congratulated him and briefly talked about his impressive performance during DWCS (swipe for training footage):




I think it’s fair to say Oki Bolaji got some high-level training partners:



1707367273346.jpeg


Bolaji Oki will be the fourth ever fighter from Belgium to compete in the UFC.
Two years ago he was set to compete for the Dutch-based Levels Fight League (LFL) Lightweight-title, but unfortunately that fight fell through.
Now he's in the UFC though, so all of that doesn't matter anymore!


Oki was originally scheduled to debut against Damir Hadžović this weekend, but the latter was forced to withdraw from the fight earlier this week.
The 24 years old Timothy Cuamba (8-1, 4 KO/TKO) has stepped in on four days notice to take on Bolaji Oki.
Two winners from last season's DWCS square off in their UFC-debuts ("Twilight" didn't earn a contract at first). Cuamba fought just 4 days ago at Tuff-N-Uff 135 and scored a 2nd round KO.

A fight between two exciting prospects!

 
When I met Bolaji Oki at GLORY 90 last December, we hit a punching machine with some fighters and other combat sports figures.

I challenged Bahram Rajabzadeh (66-1, 58 KO/TKO), who won a 4-man heavyweight tournament last year to qualify for the prestigious GLORY 8-man Heavyweight Grand Prix which will take place on March 9.
It's save to say he fucked me up, lol.

1707368637759.jpeg

Here's my try:





And Bahram's turn:






Bolaji Oki hit the punching machine together with GLORY Lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati (25-5, 9 KO/TKO), who'll defend his title against former ONE Championship standout Enriko Kehl, also on March 9.

Here's Tyjani's turn:





Unfortunately I don't have footage of Bolaji Oki punching the machine, my friend @TacticalTijs must've been asleep at that moment, lol.

Believe me when I say “The Zulu Warrior” hits like a truck though! Oki punched way harder than Beztati, who isn’t pillow-fisted at all.
I don’t recall seeing a man of his size hitting that hard in front of me.

I look forward to Oki Bolaji’s UFC-debut this weekend, let it be a good one :cool:
 
Cuamba pulled off a controversial upset against one of Canada's best fighters on DWCS. He's clearly a decent athlete.
 
Always appreciate when Sherdoggers give me a reason to be interested in some of the lower profile fights.
 
