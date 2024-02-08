The 28 years old BelgianBolaji Oki (8-1, 5 KO/TKO, 1 sub.) is set to make his UFC-debut against Timothy Cuamba this weekend.I met ”The Zulu Warrior” at GLORY 90 in Rotterdam, last December:About 5 months ago, Oki punched his way into the UFC by finishing Dylan Salvador on Dana White’s Contender Series.His French opponent was an experienced Kickboxer who holds victories over the likes of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Giga Chikadze, and also shared the ring with MuayThai legend Buakaw Banchamek.However, Bolaji Oki beat him at his own game, finishing Salvador in the first round with a vicious rain of bodyshots and punches to the head:DC did a nice breakdown of Oki’s finish:After winning the UFC-contract, Bolaji Oki returned to Europe to train at Rico Verhoeven's gym, where the GLORY Heavyweight champion congratulated him and briefly talked about his impressive performance during DWCS (swipe for training footage):I think it’s fair to say Oki Bolaji got some high-level training partners:Bolaji Oki will be the fourth ever fighter from Belgium to compete in the UFC.Two years ago he was set to compete for the Dutch-based Levels Fight League (LFL) Lightweight-title, but unfortunately that fight fell through.Now he's in the UFC though, so all of that doesn't matter anymore!Oki was originally scheduled to debut against Damir Hadžović this weekend, but the latter was forced to withdraw from the fight earlier this week.The 24 years old Timothy Cuamba (8-1, 4 KO/TKO) has stepped in on four days notice to take on Bolaji Oki.Two winners from last season's DWCS square off in their UFC-debuts ("Twilight" didn't earn a contract at first). Cuamba fought just 4 days ago at Tuff-N-Uff 135 and scored a 2nd round KO.A fight between two exciting prospects!