forget tom, i dont think jones beats volkov or blaydes

sure, now that he beat a retired 42 year old, some of you guys think he's invincible
but to me the stipe fight was not impressive at all, when stipe pressured forward jon had literally no answer other than stick his arms forward, turning his back and run
sure, you can do that against a exhausted grandpa, i dont think he could do that against younger, bigger guys who at the moment present way more of a threat than stipe
and miss me with "but he subbed gane" nonsense
guy is so unidimensional, its like they went back to 2002 and pulled him straight outta K1 ring
