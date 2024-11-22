  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

forget tom, i dont think jones beats volkov or blaydes

sure, now that he beat a retired 42 year old, some of you guys think he's invincible

but to me the stipe fight was not impressive at all, when stipe pressured forward jon had literally no answer other than stick his arms forward, turning his back and run

sure, you can do that against a exhausted grandpa, i dont think he could do that against younger, bigger guys who at the moment present way more of a threat than stipe

and miss me with "but he subbed gane" nonsense

guy is so unidimensional, its like they went back to 2002 and pulled him straight outta K1 ring
 
Forget Jones, I dont think Asp will beat Gane or Ngannou.
 
I've thought about it.

How would Jones deal with Volkov's size?

He would kick him from a distance? lol

Put his hand on his head lol

Enter a desperate Double/single leg ?
lol.

Horrible match up for Jon.

This would be the real fight in the heavyweights to see if he really has IQ...
 
Volkov is slow and Jones has a 4.5 inch reach advantage -> Jones picks him apart
Blaydes is slow, has meh striking and would not be able to take Jones down -> Jones picks him apart
 
I think he beats them both, but not as impressively as Tom did
 
You might be right and you might be wrong. Hard to tell. He'd outthink any HW in there so their advantage would have to be purely physical. And maybe it is. I would watch these fights, but I'd sooner see him face the consensus best right now in Tom.
 
This is likely the worst take that I have read today. No offense...and I am about the furthest person from being a Jones supporter. I do recognize his dedication, hard work, fight IQ, top level experience, physical gifts and capabilities, and the ability to draw on all of the forementioned. What makes you think Curtis Blades is suddenly going to become the one to solve this puzzle? That is actually silly, TBH.

Jones has done that for years, and not just now. He turns his back and resets as he does not get into brawls, and sticks out his hand to evade and keep distance.

Blaydes is not going to stop that nor is the slower Volk. Neither has the striking acumen or foot speed to do it. Even with this slower jones. The issue here is that jones has good defensive striking and keeps a high guard. His only defensive liability is turning his body away from his opponents when he feels he does not want to fight in the pocket.THe problem here is jones has a lot of weapons in that pocket, such as short elbow strikes and kicks that make him dangerous along with his clinch grappling.

With that said, jones jab looked good. He has more power in his punches as his jab literally rocked Stipe. Both are slower and Stipe looked much slower.

Blaydes is not the boxer Stipe is and nor is Volk. Volk is a kickboxer with decent wrestling and Blaydes is a makeshift striker with a flat jab. How does Blaydes beat Jon Jones, is he going to out wrestle Jon jones. Is he going to out strike
 
