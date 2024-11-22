forget tom, i dont think jones beats volkov or blaydes

mister piscadinha said: sure, now that he beat a retired 42 year old, some of you guys think he's invincible



but to me the stipe fight was not impressive at all, when stipe pressured forward jon had literally no answer other than stick his arms forward, turning his back and run



sure, you can do that against a exhausted grandpa, i dont think he could do that against younger, bigger guys who at the moment present way more of a threat than stipe



and miss me with "but he subbed gane" nonsense



guy is so unidimensional, its like they went back to 2002 and pulled him straight outta K1 ring Click to expand...

Jones has done that for years, and not just now. He turns his back and resets as he does not get into brawls, and sticks out his hand to evade and keep distance.Blaydes is not going to stop that nor is the slower Volk. Neither has the striking acumen or foot speed to do it. Even with this slower jones. The issue here is that jones has good defensive striking and keeps a high guard. His only defensive liability is turning his body away from his opponents when he feels he does not want to fight in the pocket.THe problem here is jones has a lot of weapons in that pocket, such as short elbow strikes and kicks that make him dangerous along with his clinch grappling.With that said, jones jab looked good. He has more power in his punches as his jab literally rocked Stipe. Both are slower and Stipe looked much slower.Blaydes is not the boxer Stipe is and nor is Volk. Volk is a kickboxer with decent wrestling and Blaydes is a makeshift striker with a flat jab. How does Blaydes beat Jon Jones, is he going to out wrestle Jon jones. Is he going to out strike