Feed Joshua to Robelis

TS is saying Robelis should go to boxing and make quick work of AJ.



Let's be honest.. this Dechampagne is like 6ft7 tall and won his debut via KO. In Sherdog that qualifies him as GOAT candidate, he would smash Fedor, Ubereem, Stipe and Ngannou back to back in one night... etc.



Once he loses he was never that good, he wasn't our friend and he was actually a regional level can.