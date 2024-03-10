Feed Joshua to Robelis

Irrational hatred?View attachment 1033808
All the way from Batié, Cameroon. Check out the net income of the entire region. I could not even find it, but Francis just made more in <2 rounds...
The irrational Francis hatred is obviously weird.
Maybe they are getting a cut from Francis paycheck. 2 dollars to each fanboy everytime he fightsIrrational hatred?
Also lol @ jerking off to another man’s bank account.
I guess if Joshua wanted a pay cut he could come to mma.Why on earth would Joshua come to MMA? Wtf is the point of this thread?
TS is saying Robelis should go to boxing and make quick work of AJ.Why on earth would Joshua come to MMA? Wtf is the point of this thread?
TS is delusional if he believes that would happen. Joshua would destroy him under boxing rules.TS is saying Robelis should go to boxing and make quick work of AJ.
Let's be honest.. this Dechampagne is like 6ft7 tall and won his debut via KO. In Sherdog that qualifies him as GOAT candidate, he would smash Fedor, Ubereem, Stipe and Ngannou back to back in one night... etc.
Once he loses he was never that good, he wasn't our friend and he was actually a regional level can.