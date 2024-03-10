Feed Joshua to Robelis

This dude needs to face actual competition. Looked cocky and sloppy, which won't work against people that aren't on their way out of ufc.
 
francis now.png

All the way from Batié, Cameroon. Check out the net income of the entire region. I could not even find it, but Francis just made more in <2 rounds...
francis then now.png

The irrational Francis hatred is obviously weird.
 
Robelis reminds me more of early Travis Browne than he does Ngannou.
 
Clark Rogers said:
Why on earth would Joshua come to MMA? Wtf is the point of this thread?
TS is saying Robelis should go to boxing and make quick work of AJ.

Let's be honest.. this Dechampagne is like 6ft7 tall and won his debut via KO. In Sherdog that qualifies him as GOAT candidate, he would smash Fedor, Ubereem, Stipe and Ngannou back to back in one night... etc.

Once he loses he was never that good, he wasn't our friend and he was actually a regional level can.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
TS is saying Robelis should go to boxing and make quick work of AJ.

Let's be honest.. this Dechampagne is like 6ft7 tall and won his debut via KO. In Sherdog that qualifies him as GOAT candidate, he would smash Fedor, Ubereem, Stipe and Ngannou back to back in one night... etc.

Once he loses he was never that good, he wasn't our friend and he was actually a regional level can.
TS is delusional if he believes that would happen. Joshua would destroy him under boxing rules.
 
