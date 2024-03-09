Joshua-Ngannou Compubox Stats

M

Anthony Joshua 12 (6)/41 29.3%
Francis Ngannou 8 (3)/42 19%

JABS
Joshua 7 (5)/32 21.9%
Ngannou 5 (2)/21 23.8%

POWER SHOTS
Joshua 5 (1)/9 55.6%
Ngannou 3 (1)/21 14.3%

5 of the 12 punches AJ landed were power punches.
3 of those 5 power punches sent Francis to the canvas, with the last one being a knock out.
 

Pretty efficient.

Francis was badly hurt from the first knockdown on I think. His whole demeanor shifted and he no longer seemed dangerous or offensive.

I think he was trying to do a pokerface but he was woozy. And his confidence was shot so he kind of became a sitting duck afraid to let his hands go.

And I don't blame him.
He was in the cage with a beast on an entirely different level.
 
Francis is very awkward. That can take a few rounds to fully adjust to. Joshua would've put even more separation between them as the fight progressed (had it gone on longer). Once he actually settled into the fight and found his rhythm.
 
Fury carried Ngannou and Ngannou carried Joshua

Saudis payed them to make their opponent look good.

look into it yo fools.
 
joshua fucking ran through him. i'm not sure if francis had even been properly hurt in a fight before that, the man has an iron chin... and AJ just cracked him like it was nothing.

i guess the excitement of this fight came from people severely underestimating AJ.
 
