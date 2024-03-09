Joshua-Ngannou Compubox Stats

Anthony Joshua 12 (6)/41 29.3%
Francis Ngannou 8 (3)/42 19%
JABS
Joshua 7 (5)/32 21.9%
Ngannou 5 (2)/21 23.8%
POWER SHOTS
Joshua 5 (1)/9 55.6%
Ngannou 3 (1)/21 14.3%
5 of the 12 punches AJ landed were power punches.
3 of those 5 power punches sent Francis to the canvas, with the last one being a knock out.
