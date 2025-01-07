Fedor Emelianenko, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre Anderson Silva or Demetrious Johnson - Which kind of fighter would you want to be?

This is nothing to do with who's the best MMA fighter is.



I just want to know based on their style of fighting, which kind of fighter would you want to be?



Fedor - Always going forward, always looking for the finish in any way possible.



Jon Jones - Methodical fighter, can break you down in so many ways, highly creative attack.



GSP - Very strategic fighter as well, more of a play it safe style but highly effective.



Anderson Silva - Highly effective striker, a show man matrix like abilities.



Mighty Mouse - Probably the most well rounded fighter of this group.





