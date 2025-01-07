Fedor Emelianenko, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre Anderson Silva or Demetrious Johnson - Which kind of fighter would you want to be?

Choose One

  • Total voters
    8
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,534
Reaction score
48,212
This is nothing to do with who's the best MMA fighter is.

I just want to know based on their style of fighting, which kind of fighter would you want to be?

Fedor - Always going forward, always looking for the finish in any way possible.

Jon Jones - Methodical fighter, can break you down in so many ways, highly creative attack.

GSP - Very strategic fighter as well, more of a play it safe style but highly effective.

Anderson Silva - Highly effective striker, a show man matrix like abilities.

Mighty Mouse - Probably the most well rounded fighter of this group.


Fedor Emelianenko video








 
Last edited:
You should add other to the poll. Mighty Mouse is probably the best all around fighter imo.
 
DJ is by far the most skilled. Easy choice.

Fedor is very athletic and tough.
JJ has a unique frame and is tenacious.
GSP doesn't really fit. Good wrestling, jab, and fight IQ. (sorry Canada)
Anderson Silva is probaby a close second. Skilled in all areas except offensive wrestling. Probably the best striker.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Media Fedor Emelianenko or Georges St-Pierre - Who is the greatest MMA fighter of all-time? (Finals O/T)
28 29 30
Replies
593
Views
16K
Strijfy
Strijfy
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Which is more likely to happen - To see a fighter like Fedor in the future or to see a fighter like Jon Jones in the future?
2 3
Replies
51
Views
1K
seanb1979
seanb1979
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Media Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones or Fedor Emelianenko - Who is the greatest MMA fighter of all-time? (The Finals)
21 22 23
Replies
443
Views
12K
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,877
Messages
56,744,985
Members
175,385
Latest member
Countryant

Share this page

Back
Top