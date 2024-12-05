Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 35,079
- Reaction score
- 47,442
Who is the Greatest MMA fighter of all-time?
The Finals
We gotta get it down to two and see what happens.
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
The Finals
We gotta get it down to two and see what happens.
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
@swarrrm @KoChang @kfighter @andgonsil @Flower2dPeople @ryun253 @Mr. Shickadance @djacobox372 @The Big Babou @RogerD @BubbaH @biscuitsbrah @blurple @Highway99
@Brood @GreatSaintGuillotine @Jfreemandrums @EnthusiastCultivator @SteelEz @gentel @Falzala @AmonTobin @RichardHarrow @pclanadmin2 @Spacebadger @Jibsta69 @bjjwar
@legedema @AppliedScience @zarboi @Poirierfan @moosaev @ILove4MinutesHyuna @Pious Augustus @PulsingJones @priester @Beastslayer47 @Young Calf Kick @LoveMyMMA
@10000yearsold @Mend2412 @MrBlackheart @oxy191 @ThroughTheDakr @Fioretti @1BadMF @BowserJr @ILLogic @Tweak896 @cade187 @kwijyboy @balkanbomber85 @mst-dot
@CabCoola09 @blopdak @Buff @Spath @RiskiestCookie @kellier @VonSupervillain @iLolAtNutShots @Caicara @elreece @GSP(EE) @FlyingDeathKick @Zebo @Cuttyrock @TheBulge
@Chama
@Brood @GreatSaintGuillotine @Jfreemandrums @EnthusiastCultivator @SteelEz @gentel @Falzala @AmonTobin @RichardHarrow @pclanadmin2 @Spacebadger @Jibsta69 @bjjwar
@legedema @AppliedScience @zarboi @Poirierfan @moosaev @ILove4MinutesHyuna @Pious Augustus @PulsingJones @priester @Beastslayer47 @Young Calf Kick @LoveMyMMA
@10000yearsold @Mend2412 @MrBlackheart @oxy191 @ThroughTheDakr @Fioretti @1BadMF @BowserJr @ILLogic @Tweak896 @cade187 @kwijyboy @balkanbomber85 @mst-dot
@CabCoola09 @blopdak @Buff @Spath @RiskiestCookie @kellier @VonSupervillain @iLolAtNutShots @Caicara @elreece @GSP(EE) @FlyingDeathKick @Zebo @Cuttyrock @TheBulge
@Chama