Media Fedor Emelianenko or Georges St-Pierre - Who is the greatest MMA fighter of all-time? (Finals O/T)

Who is the greatest MMA fighter of all-time?

  • Total voters
    29
Who is the Greatest MMA fighter of all-time?
The Finals


We gotta get it down to two and see what happens.








If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.
I pick Fedor only slightly above GSP as my favorite fighter

(who has the best career depends on personal values and not something can be truly answered)
 
Fedor easily.

People shit on him because he kept fighting way past his prime, to embarrassing results. But Prime Fedor was monstrous and I'd put my money on him over literally any other MMA fighter at LHW or HW at their prime. Jon Jones? Cormier? Nganou? Stipe? Brock Lesnar? Cain? JDS? Carwin? Ubereem? Mir? Barnett? Couture? Liddell? Shogun? Anderson Silva? Wand? Rampage? I think Prime Fedor beats them all.

<Fedor23>
 
GSP. I mean Fedor didnt move up a weight class and win a belt in 2 divions.
 
Rawex said:
GSP. I mean Fedor didnt move up a weight class and win a belt in 2 divions.
Click to expand...
Well he did beat plenty of Super HW's lol
 
Adamant said:
Fedor easily.

People shit on him because he kept fighting way past his prime, to embarrassing results. But Prime Fedor was monstrous and I'd put my money on him over literally any other MMA fighter at LHW or HW at their prime. Jon Jones? Cormier? Nganou? Stipe? Brock Lesnar? Cain? JDS? Carwin? Ubereem? Mir? Barnett? Couture? Liddell? Shogun? Anderson Silva? Wand? Rampage? I think Prime Fedor beats them all.

<Fedor23>
Click to expand...
You'd put money on him to beat someone at 205 when he never even fought at 205? Fighting at 205 would take away his biggest advantage...
 
Adamant said:
Fedor easily.

People shit on him because he kept fighting way past his prime, to embarrassing results. But Prime Fedor was monstrous and I'd put my money on him over literally any other MMA fighter at LHW or HW at their prime. Jon Jones? Cormier? Nganou? Stipe? Brock Lesnar? Cain? JDS? Carwin? Ubereem? Mir? Barnett? Couture? Liddell? Shogun? Anderson Silva? Wand? Rampage? I think Prime Fedor beats them all.

<Fedor23>
Click to expand...
Dude also had the most aggressive manly fighting style. Just get up in that ass.


Even dudes w 100 lbs on him. Just charge right at em and give em the business.
 
Rawex said:
GSP. I mean Fedor didnt move up a weight class and win a belt in 2 divions.
Click to expand...
Can't hold that against him when there wasn't a legitimate SHW division. But the dude was basically a MW fighting at HW. He just ate whatever he wanted and fought at his walking around weight, which is super impressive.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
You'd put money on him to beat someone at 205 when he never even fought at 205? Fighting at 205 would take away his biggest advantage...
Click to expand...


For sure he could have beaten someone at 205. I mean look at some his RINGS fights. He looked like a LHW fighting other LHW's like Babalu and Arona and so on.

If you look at those guys, they are all basically the same size. They just dont have the power speed and KO power that he does.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
You'd put money on him to beat someone at 205 when he never even fought at 205? Fighting at 205 would take away his biggest advantage...
Click to expand...
If they fought openweight in PRIDE. Prime Fedor comes in his usual self against the other guys coming in wherever they are most comfortable. If they want to come in at 205 or 215 or 230, whatever they think will be best for them. That's what I mean.
 
