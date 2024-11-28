Media Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones or Fedor Emelianenko - Who is the greatest MMA fighter of all-time? (The Finals)

Who is the greatest MMA fighter of all-time?

Based on these votes on the link below. It's pretty much a 3 way race.

Let's see who will break free from the 3.

If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.


GSP already won this poll and only Jones' resume has changed since then and only slightly.

Getting a new set of answers from less and different people doesn't really change what was already done and finalized.
I understand, but the GSP win of that poll was when it was fresh around GSP win over Bisping (Circa 2018). Now that we have a lot of time to process that win and other things that happen.

I also think narrowing it down to three makes it more interesting, considering will see who the people outside of the 3 vote for.

That's just my take on it.

It's just a fun poll, nothing to get all bitter about.
 
Based on these votes on the link below. It's pretty much a 3 way race.

Let's see who will break free from the 3.

I don't understand any bozo that would vote for Jones, Jones has essentially been cheating since College. Smh, then Jon with the obvious ducking just so he could have fought an old man in Stipe (not goat material). Fedor, Mighty Mouse, or George should be the goat contenders, Jon should be no where near goat talk.
 
I understand, but the GSP win of that poll was when it was fresh around GSP win over Bisping. Now that we have a lot of time to process that win and other things that happen.

I also think narrowing it down to three makes it more interesting, considering will see who the people outside of the 3 vote for.

That's just my take on it.

It's just a fun poll, nothing to get all bitter about.
Who was bitter? You're allowed to state an opposing view without being upset. I am a contrarian after all.

I was merely pointing out that this thread was already done with thousands of votes. No need to get upset and bitter.
 
Who was bitter? You're allowed to state an opposing view without being upset. I am a contrarian after all.

I was merely pointing out that this thread was already done with thousands of votes. No need to get upset and bitter.
I'm not upset sorry If I misread your post. But I'm all good.

Yes this poll was done, but it was like 6 years ago. Now we have more time to process it and contemplate about it.
 
You're right, people are stupid. My bad.
No worries, it's all good. : - )

Btw I never said people are stupid, I just implied that they can see things differently with hindsight. 5-6 years later people may have different opinions.
 
i voted fedor for fighting in the most dangerous division, beating the very best at the time, and going undefeated for ten years. gsp fought in the safest way possible and didn't fight with the fighting spirit to finish. with jones, people forget he became a decision-machine later in his career and lost to reyes.

close with fedor and jones. still fedor for me.
 
i voted fedor for fighting in the most dangerous division, beating the very best at the time, and going undefeated for ten years. gsp fought in the safest way possible and didn't fight with the fighting spirit to finish. with jones, people forget he became a decision-machine later in his career and lost to reyes.

close with fedor and jones. still fedor for me.
Well said my friend.
 
i voted fedor for fighting in the most dangerous division, beating the very best at the time, and going undefeated for ten years. gsp fought in the safest way possible and didn't fight with the fighting spirit to finish. with jones, people forget he became a decision-machine later in his career and lost to reyes.

close with fedor and jones. still fedor for me.
GSP didn't fight a shitload of cans though and that also matters. His resume isn't that great for how many fights/wins he has, especially when comparing his to Jones' and GSP's. He absolutely fought and beat some of the best HWs of his time but he also has a can-padded resume too, which neither Jones or GSP have. They fought nothing but top fighters for nearly their whole career.

I honestly have Jones and GSP ahead of Fedor. Kill or be killed mentality isn't a big defining factor in GOATness IMO
 
GSP didn't fight a shitload of cans though and that also matters. His resume isn't that great for how many fights/wins he has. He absolutely fought and beat some of the best HWs of his time but he also has a can-padded resume too, which neither Jones or GSP have. They fought nothing but top fighters for nearly their whole career.

I honestly have Jones and GSP ahead of Fedor. Kill or be killed mentality isn't a big defining factor in GOATness IMO
I understand what you are saying in terms of quality of opponents GSP and Jones maybe ahead of Fedor. But who did Fedor blatantly duck in his career?
 
Jones is superior to GSP in almost every metric. Its whether you value Fedors 10 year streak over Jones resume. imo Jones has faced consistently better competition and won so he gets the nod.
You just explained why it's between GSP and Jones and not Jones and Fedor lol

GSP had numerous fighters on like dozen+ win streaks when he beat them. Pretty sure Jones nor Fedor have anyone that fits that on their resume except DC for Jon and maybe Nog for Fedor
 
He could have been fighting Barnett or someone else instead of some of them Japanese cans

Barnett was a legit threat to Fedor IMO
Barnett and Fedor were about to fight in Affliction, but we all know what happen there.
 
Barnett and Fedor were about to fight in Affliction, but we all know what happen there.
Yeah this was well after the fact. Affliction wasn't PRIDE and everyone in the world claims Fedor's prime ended basically in Pride lol

Maybe it was his prime ended when he lost to Werdum. It's hard to keep up with excuses on this forum
 
