Movies Favourite Film of the 40s?

  • It's A Wonderful Life

    Votes: 2 33.3%

  • Casablanca

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • Citizen Kane

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Double Indemnity

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • The Great Dictator

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Bicycle Thieves

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Pinocchio

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Bambi

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • The Grapes of Wrath

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • White Heat

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Miracle on 34th Street

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    6
The Good The Bad The HBK

The Good The Bad The HBK

I have watched maybe 5 or so films of the 40s so I have very little experience with this decade. Without posting spoilers please share some suggestions for a first time viewer. Of the films I have seen, I would say It's A Wonderful Life is my favourite.
 
I voted Double Indemnity

For some recommendations:

- The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (My favourite movie of the decade)
- The Red Shoes (As above, directed by Powell and Pressburger, who were one of the great combos of the era and especially the 1940's but seem to forgotten nowadays, especially outside the UK)
- Black Narcissus, A Canterbury Tale and A Matter of Life and Death are also considered great films by Powell and Pressburger in the 40's

- Kind Hearts and Coronets (Notable for the great Alec Guinness playing 8 different characters)

- Akira Kurosawa was starting his career in the 40's, and Stray Dog + Drunken Angel were probably his two best films of that era

- The Third Man is a spectacular film directed by Carol Reed and featuring Orson Welles in one of his classic roles as Harry Lime

- Late Spring by Yasujiro Ozu

- The Philadelphia Story is an American classic

- Rome, Open City

I see a lot of the Powell and Pressburger films are available for free on youtube nowadays










 
I co-sign all of these except Double Indemnity (massively overrated, but that's coming from a Billy Wilder hater, though Edward G. Robinson rules in everything). But in that vein, I'll shout-out the film noir boom that started in the 1940s. The Maltese Falcon, Laura, The Woman in the Window, Scarlet Street, Fallen Angel, Detour, Mildred Pierce, Leave Her to Heaven, The Killers, The Big Sleep, Gilda, Dark Passage, The Lady from Shanghai, Out of the Past, Key Largo, Too Late for Tears, The Set-Up, Criss Cross...they're all great to varying degrees. The Maltese Falcon and The Third Man are the GOAT noir films, and the cycle continued into the '50s, but these are all '40s gems.
 
