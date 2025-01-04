Spoiler

















I voted Double IndemnityFor some recommendations:- The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (My favourite movie of the decade)- The Red Shoes (As above, directed by Powell and Pressburger, who were one of the great combos of the era and especially the 1940's but seem to forgotten nowadays, especially outside the UK)- Black Narcissus, A Canterbury Tale and A Matter of Life and Death are also considered great films by Powell and Pressburger in the 40's- Kind Hearts and Coronets (Notable for the great Alec Guinness playing 8 different characters)- Akira Kurosawa was starting his career in the 40's, and Stray Dog + Drunken Angel were probably his two best films of that era- The Third Man is a spectacular film directed by Carol Reed and featuring Orson Welles in one of his classic roles as Harry Lime- Late Spring by Yasujiro Ozu- The Philadelphia Story is an American classic- Rome, Open CityI see a lot of the Powell and Pressburger films are available for free on youtube nowadays