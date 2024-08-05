Fail to see how Ian Garry gets past Belal or Shavkat.

Garry has an easier time with Belal than Shavkat. Belal isn't a strong finisher and he doesn't press for a finish. Garry can make it to the bell with him. Garry at least has 5 rounds to try to find Belal's chin.



Shavkat is a bit slow on his feet in terms of footwork but so is Garry. I don't believe it is wise to try to the ground game with Shavkat. Shavkat can fight off his back or top position. Shavkat is a strong finisher and will look to try to finish the fight when he can. It is much more chaotic fight with Shavkat. The main knock on Shavkat is that he stands really tall with his chin up. He can get hit during those exchanges when he moves in. I don't think Garry is some powerful puncher but he could get lucky. Shavkat can also crack Garry. Garry isn't some technical elusive wizard either.