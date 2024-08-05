Fail to see how Ian Garry gets past Belal or Shavkat.

Ok, yes he showed some somewhat functional grappling ability against a 37 yr old striker in MVP; but it was obvious to anyone that that strategy is a plan B or C for Garry, not his preferred method. He won’t be able to utilize that style against Shavkat or Belal, as they will wrestlefuck him all night or submit him. His only chance is to work crazy TDD like Cody Sandhagen and hope he can point strike and footwork his way to a belt. Anyone disagree/agree?
 
Garry has an easier time with Belal than Shavkat. Belal isn't a strong finisher and he doesn't press for a finish. Garry can make it to the bell with him. Garry at least has 5 rounds to try to find Belal's chin.

Shavkat is a bit slow on his feet in terms of footwork but so is Garry. I don't believe it is wise to try to the ground game with Shavkat. Shavkat can fight off his back or top position. Shavkat is a strong finisher and will look to try to finish the fight when he can. It is much more chaotic fight with Shavkat. The main knock on Shavkat is that he stands really tall with his chin up. He can get hit during those exchanges when he moves in. I don't think Garry is some powerful puncher but he could get lucky. Shavkat can also crack Garry. Garry isn't some technical elusive wizard either.
 
In the MVP fight Garry looked slow. He scraped by being an All-Irish Garry. But that really won't be an option against a more competent wrestler.
 
I would pick both against Garry

But Ive been picking against him every fight LoL

But in all seriousness, I see them both doing what it takes to close the distance comfortably and execute their game
 
Ian Garry is not getting past Belal. As much as i hate to say this, this is the Belal ERA. I wish i could forget the name.
 
yeah he's not that good

he's barely getting by guys who are on the verge of retirement. the geoff neal fight was a split decision.
 
I fail to see it too. His grappling looked piss poor in his last fight with MVP. Your grappling should not look piss poor against MVP. I expect Shavkat and Belal to both manhandle him if he ever gets the chance. Belal by decision or sub, Shavkat by TKO or sub.

The only possible way I can imagine Garry "getting by" either guy, is to be on his bicycle for 25 minutes and keeping the diameter of the octagon between him and them the whole time, while "stealing" the rounds with the odd jab or push kick, while getting booed by enraged fans.
 
I wouldnt count Garry out just yet.

He's tall and long and he can hurt you on the feet. He can catch Belal coming in and Shavkat seems like he doesn't want to move his head off of the centerline.

Like previously mentioned, Belal will give him all 25 minutes to find the right punch or kick to change the fight.

His ground game is his biggest liability, so he will have to avoid that at all costs especially against Shavkat.
 
Ares Black said:
Calling Round 1 is trolling a bit

I do think he has a good chance against anyone though.
Click to expand...
Yesss finally a hardcore that see's his potential
<{jackyeah}>
He's well rounded and those kicks are nice, the MVP fight wasn't great but I feel like people exaggerated how bad Garry did in the 2nd RD. MVP is overrated sure but he's still a dangerous striker.
 
I've been saying this myself. I don't see Garry touching a belt as he is now or beating a top contender like Shavkat. Garry fought Neal and Magny to decisions where as Shavkat finished them both..
 
CatchtheseHands said:
I've been saying this myself. I don't see Garry touching a belt as he is now or beating a top contender like Shavkat. Garry fought Neal and Magny to decisions where as Shavkat finished them both..
Click to expand...
True , but he's got a very durable style that adapts when he's getting outsruck as was seen in the MVP fight.

I think it's very match specific, I think he beats Belal , but would get destroyed by Shavkat (I think every guy gets destroyed by Shavkat though ha) , and he'd have trouble with Usman who can wrestle like Belal but cracks much harder.

He's definitely still a flawed fighter, and hasn't truly been tested but I think he'll go far as he improves. That's only if he stays cautious though and is okay with winning some boring decisions.
 
Belal beats Garry with ease 50-45 with his Canelo hands & Khabib's Father's plan
 
