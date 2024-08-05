Fail to see how Ian Garry gets past Belal or Shavkat.

MigitAs
Ok, yes he showed some somewhat functional grappling ability against a 37 yr old striker in MVP; but it was obvious to anyone that that strategy is a plan B or C for Garry, not his preferred method. He won’t be able to utilize that style against Shavkat or Belal, as they will wrestlefuck him all night or submit him. His only chance is to work crazy TDD like Cody Sandhagen and hope he can point strike and footwork his way to a belt. Anyone disagree/agree?