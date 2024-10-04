Koala said: Morne Visser (DDP's coach) gave an interview to Australian media Submission Radio

He says they have been offered to headline UFC 312 which is expected to happen in Sydney, Australia

Given the location, they expect to fight Robert Whittaker if he beats Chimaev next month (it will be a quick turnaround for Whittaker)

If not, they expect the UFC to match them with Strickland rather than Chimaev

I guess no UFC Africa



Click to expand...

Whittaker is fighting on October 26, if he wins that just gives him November, December, and January, and maybe half of February if the fight is near the end of the month to recover, rest, start training camp, gameplan, cut weight, and then fight.So, 3 (3.5 potentially) is cutting it close and is a tough ask especially against an elite Champ like Dricus. DDP has also been out since mid-August, which would make it a 5.5- or 6-month gap between fights. Taking on a well-rested and healed DDP with just 3 months of prep time is probably not going to end well.BTW if Chimaev beats Rob he should get a TS over Strickland who has already lost to DDP (although close) and who has only beaten Paulo since that loss, Paulo is 1-4 in his last 5 with his only win being the corpse of Loog Rockhold.I can see the argument that Chim only has one win over a MW and that is Gerald (Usman on short notice at MW, eeeeh), but adding Rob to that would give him a case IMO.