Morne Visser (DDP's coach) gave an interview to Australian media Submission Radio
He says they have been offered to headline UFC 312 which is expected to happen in Sydney, Australia
Given the location, they expect to fight Robert Whittaker if he beats Chimaev next month (it will be a quick turnaround for Whittaker)
If not, they expect the UFC to match them with Strickland rather than Chimaev
I guess no UFC Africa
