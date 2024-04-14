Don’t know why Ilia is being counted out against Max

I don’t blame people for being prisoners to the moment and Max’s fight with Gaethje is an all timer but it makes no sense to think that Max destroys Ilia



I don’t think it’s likely that Max looks as good cutting back down to 145. He’s always looked good against Yair, Arnold, and KZ but he unlocked another level cutting less weight and putting on muscle. Ilia is better more well round, has more ko power, and is harder to hit