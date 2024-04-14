Don’t know why Ilia is being counted out against Max

I don’t blame people for being prisoners to the moment and Max’s fight with Gaethje is an all timer but it makes no sense to think that Max destroys Ilia

I don’t think it’s likely that Max looks as good cutting back down to 145. He’s always looked good against Yair, Arnold, and KZ but he unlocked another level cutting less weight and putting on muscle. Ilia is better more well round, has more ko power, and is harder to hit
 
I've seen people say Max beats Ilia and I've seen people say Ilia beats Max.

Haven't really come across the consensus of Topuria being counted out.
 
Id say its riding the high of last night's fireworks first and foremost, coupled with Max's quality of opposition/experience.
 
I don’t blame people for being prisoners to the moment and Max’s fight with Gaethje is an all timer but it makes no sense to think that Max destroys Ilia

I don’t think it’s likely that Max looks as good cutting back down to 145. He’s always looked good against Yair, Arnold, and KZ but he unlocked another level cutting less weight and putting on muscle. Ilia is better more well round, has more ko power, and is harder to hit
You're asking a question you already know the answer to.

Whatever happened yesterday is the most important thing that ever happened. Remember someone in the comments perplexed going 'how tf did Volk beat Max 3 times" like hes cinderella.

Unpopular opinion Max is better at 145 and Justin Gs 4 years older and not as good a point fighter as Dustin who came from 145 too.
 
Topuria shouldn't brawl with Max. Max hasn't really changed drastically as a fighter since he has fought Volk. It's a good performance but he did poke Justin in the eye a few times. That spinning back kick also took Justin out of the fight early on.
 
Topuria shouldn't brawl with Max. Max hasn't really changed drastically as a fighter since he has fought Volk. It's a good performance but he did poke Justin in the eye a few times. That spinning back kick also took Justin out of the fight early on.
that kick indeed. Epic.
 
Topuria shouldn't brawl with Max. Max hasn't really changed drastically as a fighter since he has fought Volk. It's a good performance but he did poke Justin in the eye a few times. That spinning back kick also took Justin out of the fight early on.
It was great seeing Justin get a taste of his own medicine
 
I’d personally rather see him stay at 155. He looked pretty damn big in there with Justin and I think the cut will be easier on him and allow him to fight for longer.
 
Hand sanitizer boy is an even flukier champ than Matt Serra. Worst champ ever. Has 0
Chance of defending.
 
