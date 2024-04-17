Max needs to make 155 his new permanent home

I thought he looked far better last weekend than he has in a while. No more tough weight cuts, still has tremendous speed, cardio, and durability, and now that he built himself into the weight class, his power looked pretty great.

"But LWs a shark tank"

Looking at the rankings, I certainly don't think it's any worse than FW. I'm actually starting to think it's a little overrated. Even if LW was a shark tank, Max proved that he can swim in it. Gaethje was the #2 contender going into Saturday. Do I think Max can beat Gamrot and Fiziev? Yes. Do I think he can beat Poirier and Oliveira? Yes. Do I think he can beat Arman? I wouldn't count him out.

"Well, Max isn't beating Islam."

I certainly wouldn't favor him (or anyone else at LW) to, but I also don't think Max draining himself to 145 so he can fight Ilia is much better. Furthermore, if Conor beats Chandler, he'll be front of the line for a Conor fight.

Max is in the second half of his career. He could continue a full-on reinvention that is easier on his body. He did his thing at FW and can leave that chapter behind him. Obviously his 3rd fight against Volk, who was operating at a historic level, will be a blemish, but blemishes aren't the end of the world.
 
Being champion means you make the big bucks. And right now he has a free title shot at 145.
True, though i'm sure Max already gets paid well. But yeah, he would obviously make even more as champion.

But TS, you make a lot of good points and i think Max would do well at LW. I mean, he already showed us he can.
 
True, though i'm sure Max already gets paid well. But yeah, he would obviously make even more as champion.

But TS, you make a lot of good points and i think Max would do well at LW. I mean, he already showed us he can.
Yea champ pay is undeniable. It's a lot more than regular pay even though like you said i'm sure Max already gets paid nicely.

If he loses to Topuria then that would be a good time to make a permanent move to LW. Would love to see him fight other guys in that division.
 
That's why in a way I don't get the point of moving up to lightweight just for Justin, I think him staying there will be better for his longevity at this point.
Max built himself into a lightweight frame for months and going back to featherweight after that which was always a tough cut for him doesn't sound like the best idea.
 
No. Islam and arman will take him down at will. 155 is where he could be king again.
 
I agree I think he is better-suited to fight slower guys who might have a size advantage. He did not look undersized for 155.
He looked bigger and thicker in every regard than Gaethje. I don’t remember him looking like that for the porier fight, but he did it up right this time.
 
Yes. I don’t want so see max back in fw. not after at least one lose in lw. He just gained the muscles and weight to be a true lw and had one of his best performances. If he goes back to fe he will lose that momentum.
 
I didn't really understand why people were looking past max at 155. He has the frame to do just fine there. Especially as he ages and the 145 cut gets tougher.
 
Couldn’t agree more but Max won’t be able to resist going back and getting that 145 belt again and beating both Ilia and Volk
 
Being champion means you make the big bucks. And right now he has a free title shot waiting for him at 145.

At 155 he's not beating Islam.
Thats our thread folks, I want to thank everyone for coming by.
 
people need to cool their jets.

he's a good fighter. but you can't expect him to break all his opponents noses in the 1st round. or everyone to stand and bang for the fans entertainment.
 
