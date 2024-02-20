So what happens at FW now?

The Legendary Scarface
Record since UFC 266 : 48-32
-Ilia beat Volk and called out Conor.. Not gonna happen.
-Yair and Ortega are fighting this weekend.
-Emmett had a big bounce back win not too long ago but definitely doesn't deserve a TS.
-Movsar probably needs one more win imo.
-Max is fighting Gaethje in a couple months.
This is a strange landscape. I would have loved to see Max v Ilia for the strap as that's the most competitive next fight for Topuria imo. I am almost mad at the Gaethje fight now because if Justin beats Max up it's gonna be hard to justify Max getting the Ilia fight even though its a different weight class.
I guess if Yair beats Ortega that would be a great fight, and the too have some animosity as well.
What do you guys think needs to happen at 145 next?
