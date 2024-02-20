So what happens at FW now?

Follow the money:



- Conor ain't happening

- Doubt the UFC want O'Malley, neithter of their new stars shall have a loss



- Volk rematch makes the most money, but nobody wants to see that.



-UFC still wants that mexican market.

They hope for a Yair win. If he gets another win after Ortega, he gets a title shot.

If he finishes Ortega in spectacular fashion, he might get the titleshot after 1 win.



- Movsar is a possibility on a Abu Dhabi card. But those don't happen shortly after Ramadan. So not until May.

At least I think he is muslim???



- Holloway doesn't fit the timeline, fighting in April, with a win he gets title shot in the future



- Ortega will lose and will have 1 win in the last 6 years. He's out.



- Allen is out 0-2 paper doesn't care if his fight was close.

- Emmet ofc is out





Leaves us with Volk, Evloev or Yair

Nobody is interested in Volk rematch, Evloev doesn't fit the timeline and the community won't want to see Yair with 1 win streak.

But the UFC doesn't care about what the fans think, as long as they pay.