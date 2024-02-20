So what happens at FW now?

-Ilia beat Volk and called out Conor.. Not gonna happen.
-Yair and Ortega are fighting this weekend.
-Emmett had a big bounce back win not too long ago but definitely doesn't deserve a TS.
-Movsar probably needs one more win imo.
-Max is fighting Gaethje in a couple months.

This is a strange landscape. I would have loved to see Max v Ilia for the strap as that's the most competitive next fight for Topuria imo. I am almost mad at the Gaethje fight now because if Justin beats Max up it's gonna be hard to justify Max getting the Ilia fight even though its a different weight class.

I guess if Yair beats Ortega that would be a great fight, and the too have some animosity as well.

What do you guys think needs to happen at 145 next?
 
Ilia v Eloev and Allen vs winner of TCity v Yair in July then winner of this fight v winner of the former fight in November unless Max wants to come back. Then f everyone else and he’s first.
 
If Max beats Gaethje, which I doubt he will- give him the title shot- 2 of the best boxers in the division with Ilia and Max- would be a war-
 
Topuria vs Evloev would make sense. Topuria would in all likelihood destroy him and that would leave him ready to fight another real contender pretty quick.
 
If Max makes it past Gaethje without getting the Ferguson treatment, he's almost certainly getting the next shot.
 
If Yair has an impressive win this week-end, then Yair vs Topuria
If not, if Holloway wins the BMF, then Holloway vs Topuria
If not, if O'Malley has a highlight real with Vera, then O'Malley vs Topuria
If not, if Sterling cleans the floor with Qatar, then Sterling vs Topuria
If not, Evloev vs Topuria
 
Tommy Conlan ftw


I mean the dude ripped off the door of a Tank for crying out loud.



The dude. The dude.
 
This is so utterly stupid, but I've seen other pundits say this nonsense. Please tell us your reasoning for this? I've seen people excited for Max, and even saying Yair vs. Brian winner and we know the UFC will do nonsensical fights, in hopes for something that sells.

The chances Alex gets the rematch he's been mentioning every other sentence is highest probability, even though he should not come back soon. TBH, I can see Ilia giving Sean a shot, if he doesn't hold to his word that he won't accept, because Merab needs his shot first.
 
Follow the money:

- Conor ain't happening
- Doubt the UFC want O'Malley, neithter of their new stars shall have a loss

- Volk rematch makes the most money, but nobody wants to see that.

-UFC still wants that mexican market.
They hope for a Yair win. If he gets another win after Ortega, he gets a title shot.
If he finishes Ortega in spectacular fashion, he might get the titleshot after 1 win.

- Movsar is a possibility on a Abu Dhabi card. But those don't happen shortly after Ramadan. So not until May.
At least I think he is muslim???

- Holloway doesn't fit the timeline, fighting in April, with a win he gets title shot in the future

- Ortega will lose and will have 1 win in the last 6 years. He's out.

- Allen is out 0-2 paper doesn't care if his fight was close.
- Emmet ofc is out


Leaves us with Volk, Evloev or Yair
Nobody is interested in Volk rematch, Evloev doesn't fit the timeline and the community won't want to see Yair with 1 win streak.
But the UFC doesn't care about what the fans think, as long as they pay.
 
