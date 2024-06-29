Does anyone really think Jiri is winning this fight? (Exposing UFC 303's headline bout replacement)

I'm calling out Dana's artificial build up for this fight.



If you think Jiri is winning the rematch, you're either biased or ill-informed.



First things first, let's address the elephant in the room: the LHW division is a complete shit show.



It's a shallow division with the worst of the worst matchmaking. Everyone knows that Ankalaev would be the champ if Dana didn't hate him so much.



Unless new blood is pumped into it, the LHW will continue to be the graveyard of the UFC.



Listen... I have nothing against Alex, but he's been blessed with favorable match-ups against strikers who are too emotional to try and grapple with him.



Jiri is an emotional, low IQ fighter who relies heavily on his aggressiveness to win fights. I don't see him having the maturity to wrestle with Alex.



Jiri and Blachowicz (had to google his name) do not possess good grappling, so they're forced to strike against a superior striker.



Credit where credit is due, Alex's striking is elite. His punches are informative and he can generate tremendous power without 'loading up.'



Do we really want a trilogy? No. No one does. So for the love of God, please win this fight Alex.