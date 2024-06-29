  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Does anyone really think Jiri is winning this fight? (Exposing UFC 303's headline bout replacement)

I'm calling out Dana's artificial build up for this fight.

If you think Jiri is winning the rematch, you're either biased or ill-informed.

First things first, let's address the elephant in the room: the LHW division is a complete shit show.

It's a shallow division with the worst of the worst matchmaking. Everyone knows that Ankalaev would be the champ if Dana didn't hate him so much.

Unless new blood is pumped into it, the LHW will continue to be the graveyard of the UFC.

Listen... I have nothing against Alex, but he's been blessed with favorable match-ups against strikers who are too emotional to try and grapple with him.

Jiri is an emotional, low IQ fighter who relies heavily on his aggressiveness to win fights. I don't see him having the maturity to wrestle with Alex.

Jiri and Blachowicz (had to google his name) do not possess good grappling, so they're forced to strike against a superior striker.

Credit where credit is due, Alex's striking is elite. His punches are informative and he can generate tremendous power without 'loading up.'

Do we really want a trilogy? No. No one does. So for the love of God, please win this fight Alex.
 
You had to Google Jans name? To know who he is? And you think that's a flex?
 
Jiri was scared after Alex started playing with his eyes, mf is scared of some macumba, he ain't never winning this fight.
 
It's possible he could have rallied back in the first fight had it not been for the early stoppage, counting Jiri out is nuts. If Izzy could shut Pereira's lights off so can Jiri.
 
Of course he can win.

He aint 30 wins with 26 knockouts for nothin.

but he gotta get Poatan outta there. The longer it goes the more chance Poatan finds the opening.
 
Jiri has ridiculous power and a very unorthodox style to prepare for. He has pretty relentless pressure as well.

I think Alex takes this again via his pinpoint striking, but to totally count out a guy with the finishing ability of Jiri isn't wise.
 
people act like Poatan didnt get knocked out cold just 3 fights ago. It can happen.
 
