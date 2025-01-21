  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Is Light Heavyweight really full for horrible grapplers?

Since at LHW Alex's toughest fight has been Jan. Jan isn't a bad grappler by any means but he's the only one to implement the grappling effectively or really at all and make it a close fight. I do feel Jan is underrated but is the rest of the division really that bad at grappling that they don't force it or are they just that dumb? Jiri actually had underrated grappling but had no success doing it. Magomed is an okay grappler but we've seen him delay the grappling until he's losing. He was able to get Jan down once he was getting his leg chewed up and seemed to decide to grapple and have success.
 
