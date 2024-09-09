I keep seeing EV reviews on Youtube of Chinese cars. The general consensus is that they are very well made and most countries have had them for some time now. There's only a handful of countries in the world that do not allow them into. They are very cheap compared to American or European made cars.



I am in the trades. I've worked in factories and construction. I have many years on my belt as a fabricator and machinist and brand new cars shouldn't be costing people over $15k. I blame the greedy corporations and the auto unions for the sky high cost of new vehicles in the US. I am assuming they are fighting tooth and nail to stop Chinese EVs from entering the US because that will literally spell doom for all of them. Why buy a car for $30k when you can buy one for $10k.



They are good for the environment, they are affordable for the population, and a lot of people want them. They are already a shit ton of them in Mexico, and pretty much everywhere except the US and a few other countries.