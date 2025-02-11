  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy Prediction: Musks will drag down the Tesla brand and hurt sales significantly in 2025

Norway is the EV-nation in the world, bar none.
Over 85% of the cars sold in Norway in 2024 where electric cars, and Tesla is by far the most popular brand, with Model Y and Model 3 being the top two best-selling cars.

I drive one myself, as do half the people we know.

Musk has been regarded mostly in positive or at least neutral terms.

Now, the winds have changed. Post “my heart goes out to you”-gate, his close connection to Trump and his increasing megalomania- people are feeling embarrassed to drive a Tesla. They’re buying stickers for their cars saying “I bought this car before we knew Musk was insane”. Many people are considering another car brand for their next purchase.

If Norwegian car consumers are the canary in the coal mine, Tesla may be in significant trouble. Not only are they facing massive competition from Chinese, German and Korean EVs, but their brand is getting absolutely trashed due to its interconnectedness with Musk.
 
It won’t matter. It’s basically considered the luxury of EV’s.

I thought his red pilling and acrimonious attitude towards California would hurt him here and even the Cyber Trucks are all over place.

They’re considered the cool car and even lefties will always rationalize it as “hur dur, it’s not like the so much not smarter than me idiot invented them or anything”

The truth is, the majority of consumers don’t consider politics with their purchases. Not matter what the DEI crowd tells you
 
People will keep buying Teslas regardless of how they feel about Elon.

People don’t buy cars based on the character of the CEOs. Most car companies abuse cheap/slave labor overseas and that doesn’t seem to bother people much.
 
It won’t matter. It’s basically considered the luxury of EV’s.

I thought his red pilling and acrimonious attitude towards California would hurt him here and even the Cyber Trucks are all over place.

They’re considered the cool car and even lefties will always rationalize it as “hur dur, it’s not like the so much not smarter than me idiot invented them or anything”

The truth is, the majority of consumers don’t consider politics with their purchases. Not matter what the DEI crowd tells you
No one considers the cyber truck a cool car.
 
