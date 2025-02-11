Norway is the EV-nation in the world, bar none.

Over 85% of the cars sold in Norway in 2024 where electric cars, and Tesla is by far the most popular brand, with Model Y and Model 3 being the top two best-selling cars.



I drive one myself, as do half the people we know.



Musk has been regarded mostly in positive or at least neutral terms.



Now, the winds have changed. Post “my heart goes out to you”-gate, his close connection to Trump and his increasing megalomania- people are feeling embarrassed to drive a Tesla. They’re buying stickers for their cars saying “I bought this car before we knew Musk was insane”. Many people are considering another car brand for their next purchase.



If Norwegian car consumers are the canary in the coal mine, Tesla may be in significant trouble. Not only are they facing massive competition from Chinese, German and Korean EVs, but their brand is getting absolutely trashed due to its interconnectedness with Musk.