Economy Why don't Europeans buy more US cars?

Why don't Europeans buy more American cars?

Trump wants US vehicles to be more popular in Europe, but it's a difficult market for them to crack.
Donald Trump is threatening to introduce big tariffs on EU car imports, unhappy that Europeans don't buy more American vehicles. But why are US cars, with the notable exception of Tesla, not more popular in Europe?

Italy's ancient towns and cities, with their narrow, cobbled streets, offer an obvious explanation why, in the words of US President Donald Trump, Europeans "don't take our cars".

Or as car industry analyst Hampus Engellau puts it: "Try to go around Italy in a big SUV. I've done it, and it's very difficult".

Add cost to the question, and it becomes obviously why you don't see too many American pick-up trucks on European roads, observes Mike Hawes, CEO of The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders, which represents the industry in the UK.

"We tend to have higher fuel prices than the Americans, so we prefer smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles, while they generally prefer larger vehicles."

Mr Engellau, who works for Swedish investment bank Handelsbanken Capital Markets, also highlights petrol prices being substantially cheaper in the US. "They pay per gallon what we pay per litre," he says. There are 3.8 litres to one US gallon.

Yet these differences have done little to deter European carmakers from gaining market share in the US. Again, in the words of Mr Trump, the US has 'millions of cars coming in - BMW, Mercedes, Volkswagen and many others'.

In 2022, 692,334 new EU-made cars were exported to the US, worth €36bn ($37bn; £30bn). While only 116,207 new US-made cars went in the opposite direction, for €5.2bn.

This imbalance is caused by unfair trading rules and needs correcting, according to Mr Trump.

"Mr Trump is concerned because the terms of trade are not really equal," explains Mr Engellau, pointing out that the EU's 10% tariffs on cars imported from the US far exceeds the 2.5% tariffs the US – currently - charges on cars imported from the EU.

These disparities have prompted Trump to say he wants to raise US tariffs on European automotive imports. He has already announced 25% import tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, two metals crucial for carmakers.

Trump's move appears to have prompted EU officials to consider reducing their own tariffs in order to protect Europe's automotive industry from a potential trade war.

Elon Musk's Tesla has a factory near Berlin in Germany, where it makes its Model Y cars for the European market, but even here there are headwinds as low-cost Chinese imports in particular see their share of Europe's market for electric cars grow.

Gas is expensive in Europe, you buy it by the liter and put it in small tanks. In America, you get it by the gallon in large tanks.

They don't need our big gas guzzling cars. This is why only the Teslas sell well over there.
 
Honestly American cars kinda suck outside of SUV and trucks. Big cars aren't popular worldwide. Petro is also expensive outside of America.
 
NoSmilez said:
Honestly American cars kinda suck outside of SUV and trucks. Big cars aren't popular worldwide. Petro is also expensive outside of America.
Then you have the prices for them.
You get a lot more bang for your money if you buy anything else.
There is no real upside to buy American in Europe.
 
Not trying to be gay, but everyone stole my Ford Ranger while working construction in San Francisco because it was small enough to park. All my bros 150s, 250's or Rams or whatever....

They stole my Ranger . because parking.
 
I'll be the one to say it. Europeans drive the gayest looking cars. Effeminate cars for effeminate people.
 
