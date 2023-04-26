Don't worry, the firm representing Florida in this case, one of the lawyers was an old roommate of Meatball's. So it should work out great for him in court. When I look for a lawyer, I always choose the guy, who I funneled beer with in my 20's, I mean like Disney can afford good lawyers, because we all know go woke go broke.

Just like he stuffed the new Disney board with his donors, if you are buddies or donated money to Meatball he is going to hook you up.



The new thing Meatball wants to do , is keep all his travel private, including cost of travel and told his dumb base that he is doing it for safety. Like you cant release after you have already been somewhere, because there is a bad buy with a Delorean, waiting to pounce on you after your release your travel information after you are already back in Florida.

I think he has been using tax payer dollars to travel around promoting his book.



BTW if Meatball thought his poll numbers were slipping before, wait until he sees them after Disney embarrass him in court.