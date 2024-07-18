(1) 1988

(2) Lieutenant John McClane (NYPD)

(3) Nakatomi Plaza, Los Angeles. A plaza is an open square and sometimes the tower seems to be referred to as Nakatomi Tower, which would make more sense. It could be in an open square called Nakatomi Plaza.

(4) Hans Gruber, East German (You can have the mark for 'German'.)

(5) To break into the building's safe over Christmas (while the building is deserted), and steal $640 million of bearer bonds.



(6) The McClanes lived in NYC. Six months ago John's wife, Holly, moved to LA to advance her high-flying career with the Nakatomi Corporation. John remained in NYC. The corporation paid for John's trip to LA to visit them at Christmas (although Holly wasn't sure if he was coming as their relationship was breaking down).

(7) A large fluffy toy bear

(8) Joseph Yoshinobu Takagi is President of Nakatomi Trading and Vice-Chairman of Nakatomi Investment Group. Gruber demands the computer code to open the vault and Takagi refuses. Of course the obvious thing to do would be torture him, or threaten/torture/kill other employees until he tells, instead of killing him, so he can't tell you, but that's not what happens. It would be a bit grim for this genre of film.

(9) Sergeant Al Powell is buying Twinkies for his wife, who is pregnant and craves them.

(10) He shot a 13 year old boy who had a toy gun, in poor light (thinking it was a real gun), and felt unable to point a gun at anyone again. He transferred to a desk job (in the police), and spent 11 years doing that before being called to Nakatomi Plaza. Near the end of the film, when they think everything is now safe, one of the criminals produces a gun and is about to shoot John and Holly, but Powell shoots him first.