Did Bo Nickal Sign His Death Certificate Last Night with His Dumb Interview Answers?

I realize theres not much to say when youre put on the spot the way Rogan put Bo on the spot but that was clearly a shit performance last night.

But to top it off, Bo waxed on how awesome he thought he did and basically told the fans to shove it last night. "These guys want blood.....Im fired up about that performance" as the crowds boos get louder.


My thinking is that with that answer, people will now expect similar performances if he thinks that was so awesome. Hopefully saying and doing are two different things from him and he actually hated that performance but he seemed very sincere with his answer.

A better way to have answered that was obviously No...that was a shit performance and that he has MUCH more to offer but that was a very safe and gay performance against a very underwhelming opponent in Craig.


 
Didn’t do himself any favors

He should fight Michel P next he’ll no choice but to engage
 
