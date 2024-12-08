Depressing main card

"I rove you my bitches" - Teruto Ishihara 2016
Seriously feeling deflated after this one, boys. Basically every fight on the main card except Choi-Landwehr made me kinda sad. Not for who won or lost mind you, but how they did so.

Kron having another depressing performance and getting finished in an embarrassing fashion.

Volkov-Gane being bad and a robbery, Cyril himself trying to hide in shame after the decision is read.

Shavkat-Ian was kind of anemic.

Pantoja-Asakura was very disappointing for me as well. Nice work by Pantoja getting the finish but we didn't get to see much of Asakura at all which kind of saddened me, partly because I'm a fan of JMMA but also because it looked like way more of a mismatch than it should have on paper.

There were some fights earlier on which were kinda sad as well, but I won't annoy you all with an even bigger wall of text.

Are any of you feeling similarly or am I just being a Debbie Downer?
 
It sucked for sure

They can't all be good though
 
I watched the entire card and loved most of it. Casuals.
 
Volkov vs Gane is one of the biggest robberies on MMA history, Gane knew he lost when he tried to run away in shame when the score card was read

Garry vs Shavkat was meh
Belal beats both of them with ease

Pantoja dominating Kai was good though
 
I didnt become a fan watching these kind of figths.Still some good ones.
 
Yashabo said:
Are any of you feeling similarly or am I just being a Debbie Downer?
Click to expand...
You're spot on. That best fight after the main card opener (the main event) was a significant disappointment, and even the two fights I expected to be bad failed to live up to expectations.
 
Yashabo said:
Who said I expected anything from him? Doesn't make it less depressing lol

Okay asshole
Click to expand...
Yes it does make it less depressing. The guy never belonged in the UFC. We already done knew that. At least he got spiked and dieded, and it didn't go to dec
 
I just tuned in to see Aljo and Gary lose

So I left happy.

Sucks for volkov though
 
HHJ said:
Yes it does make it less depressing. The guy never belonged in the UFC. We already done knew that. At least he got spiked and dieded, and it didn't go to dec
Click to expand...
For sure, but I'd rather not have seen him fight at all lol
 
I think I'm done with the sport tbh. I just find myself bored more often than not.
 
