Depressing main card

Seriously feeling deflated after this one, boys. Basically every fight on the main card except Choi-Landwehr made me kinda sad. Not for who won or lost mind you, but how they did so.



Kron having another depressing performance and getting finished in an embarrassing fashion.



Volkov-Gane being bad and a robbery, Cyril himself trying to hide in shame after the decision is read.



Shavkat-Ian was kind of anemic.



Pantoja-Asakura was very disappointing for me as well. Nice work by Pantoja getting the finish but we didn't get to see much of Asakura at all which kind of saddened me, partly because I'm a fan of JMMA but also because it looked like way more of a mismatch than it should have on paper.



There were some fights earlier on which were kinda sad as well, but I won't annoy you all with an even bigger wall of text.



Are any of you feeling similarly or am I just being a Debbie Downer?