DDP was up 2 rounds to 1 on the scorecards

Before Izzy fans come in and make it seems like DDP caught Izzy in a fight he was losing, Jon Anik announced towards the end of UFC 305's broadcast that DDP was up 2 rounds to 1 going into the 4th
DC confirmed that he had it 2-1 for DDP as well.
Will update the post to include the official scorecards once it is uploaded.
