DDP was up 2 rounds to 1 on the scorecards

What score did you have?

  • 2-1 DDP

    Votes: 32 68.1%

  • 2-1 Izzy

    Votes: 14 29.8%

  • 3-0 DDP

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3-0 Izzy

    Votes: 1 2.1%
  • Total voters
    47
Cooliox

Cooliox

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 1, 2013
Messages
29,367
Reaction score
8,918
Before Izzy fans come in and make it seems like DDP caught Izzy in a fight he was losing, Jon Anik announced towards the end of UFC 305's broadcast that DDP was up 2 rounds to 1 going into the 4th

DC confirmed that he had it 2-1 for DDP as well.

Will update the post to include the official scorecards once it is uploaded.
 
R1: picked Dricus but this was messy
R2: clearly Dricus
R3: clearly Izzy

Overall this was the definition of 'evenly matched' until the finish. The cold hard truth is the standing exchanges were back and forth, but Dricus was unequivocally the better grappler. He took a winning exchange on the feet and turned it into a show stopper.

Welcome to MMA.
 
2-1 Adesanya for me.

When they were standing and trading, Izzy looked like he was in the driver seat.

DDP definitely had ground control, but on the feet it didn’t look close to me.
 
obviously izzy was winning until he didnt, simple as that
 
I had Du Plessis winning the first two. I'm not surprised people think Adesanya won the first but my live impression questions that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

EndlessCritic
Burns was up 2-0 on the scorecards and JDM needed the finish to win
Replies
13
Views
825
frederick
F

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,385
Messages
56,050,587
Members
175,048
Latest member
J22

Share this page

Back
Top