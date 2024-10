Damn..... What an effort by Khalil. He was getting torn up by the middle to end of the 3rd. 4th would have been a 10-8 if he survived and his strikes had no more pop in them from the leg kicks and energy he spent. There was 0 chance he was gonna win a decision but to bank 2 rounds against Alex is a feather in his cap. Only Izzy has been able to do that against Alex in UFC.