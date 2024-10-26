2 Judges had Topuria up 2-0 against Holloway

What score did you have?

  • 2-0 Topuria

    Votes: 20 35.1%

  • 1-1

    Votes: 28 49.1%

  • 2-0 Holloway

    Votes: 9 15.8%
  • Total voters
    57
Cooliox

Cooliox

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 1, 2013
Messages
29,541
Reaction score
9,300
Anik just announced in on the PPV

The other judge had it 1-1

DC commented that he also had it 2-0 Topuria going into the 3rd

I had it 2-0 Topuria too in the PBP, and just can't believe some people had Max up 2-0. That's just insane

Ga2GF9QW8AAQ6uq
 
Last edited:
Topuria was more efficient with his shots. His shots also seemed harder than Max. I had Top at top.
 
As they should have. The commentators were literally campaigning the entire fight for max with their delusional commentating. Watch the fight on mute and it was clear that Illia was easily up 2-0. Illia is levels above max and Volk
 
Completely fair. Ilia won the 2nd round. 1st round was Max but depending on how highly you value the knockdown/slip it can go to Ilia.
 
Cooliox said:
Anik just announced in on the PPV

The other judge had it 1-1

DC commented that he also had it 2-0 Topuria going into the 3rd

I had it 2-0 Topuria too in the PBP, and just can't believe some people had Max up 2-0. That's just insane
Click to expand...
Cry me a river
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BangBang
Cage Culture: Max Holloway Vs Ilia Topuria Extended Promo
Replies
7
Views
493
El Fernas
El Fernas
jeff7b9
Reminder WEIRD START TIME FOR UFC 308
Replies
14
Views
254
Spam On Rye
Spam On Rye
Hog-train
Topuria has Only One Possible Way He Will Win.
2 3
Replies
58
Views
914
kingmob6
kingmob6
AldoStillGoat
I’m worried for Max Holloway
4 5 6
Replies
107
Views
3K
newms84
newms84
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll
PBP UFC 308 Topuria vs. Holloway Official Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 10/26 at 10am ET
122 123 124
Replies
2K
Views
18K
SamuraiBro
SamuraiBro

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,701
Messages
56,407,620
Members
175,204
Latest member
NextGen

Share this page

Back
Top