2 Judges had Topuria up 2-0 against Holloway

Anik just announced in on the PPV
The other judge had it 1-1
DC commented that he also had it 2-0 Topuria going into the 3rd
I had it 2-0 Topuria too in the PBP, and just can't believe some people had Max up 2-0. That's just insane
