is DDP the best trash talk in current UFC?

So far.

Shut down Darren Till. Cold, no nonsense trash talk where he spoke truth that Till was not going to be anything at MW.

Got Izzy triggered so much that he ruined the goodwill he had built up after the Alex loss. That post fight interview was about 2 minutes long and it ended with DDP getting cheered and Izzy booed out of the building.

Triggered Strickland who was a master trash talker and I commend the two patching things up beforehand but it speaks a lot that Sean had to approach DDP and request him to refrain from furthering the trash talk before the fight.

Completely silenced Izzy in the first press conference. Sure it was short but Izzy was out of his element. And it was later revealed that he shut him down once again during the face off with the dog comment.

Do you think DDP is the best trash talker right now? He's pretty respectful overall but if you initiate it first, he shows no mercy. That line to Sean was cold. He's also decently charismatic and can articulate really well.