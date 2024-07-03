  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

is DDP the best trash talk in current UFC?

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,123
Reaction score
4,298
So far.
Shut down Darren Till. Cold, no nonsense trash talk where he spoke truth that Till was not going to be anything at MW.
Got Izzy triggered so much that he ruined the goodwill he had built up after the Alex loss. That post fight interview was about 2 minutes long and it ended with DDP getting cheered and Izzy booed out of the building.
Triggered Strickland who was a master trash talker and I commend the two patching things up beforehand but it speaks a lot that Sean had to approach DDP and request him to refrain from furthering the trash talk before the fight.
Completely silenced Izzy in the first press conference. Sure it was short but Izzy was out of his element. And it was later revealed that he shut him down once again during the face off with the dog comment.
Do you think DDP is the best trash talker right now? He's pretty respectful overall but if you initiate it first, he shows no mercy. That line to Sean was cold. He's also decently charismatic and can articulate really well.
 
I'm not sure I'd call him the best, but in an era where ridiculous over the top trash talk and obviously prescripted lines are commonplace, I do find his more genuine and relatively toned down approach refreshing.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
He's to the point and brutally honest.

Kind of a douchebag, but that usually can be the case with most trash talking banter and selling of the fights.

Tbh, he's only a douche when someone insults him. He was super classy to Whittaker because Whittaker himself is a classy guy.
Meanwhile, Strickland called him a slur twice. He smiled it off the first time but I think the second time he was pissed, lmao.
 
TerraRayzing said:
Tbh, he's only a douche when someone insults him. He was super classy to Whittaker because Whittaker himself is a classy guy.
Meanwhile, Strickland called him a slur twice. He smiled it off the first time but I think the second time he was pissed, lmao.

Right he doesnt go after anybody he just defends himself.

Izzy was a total wanker to him and got everything he deserves back

Same w Strickland
 
His line about being more African than Izzy was hilarious i thought. He's a good shit talker and a tough, no nonsense fighter, not flashy but damn effective, i'm a fan.
 
HHJ said:
Right he doesnt go after anybody he just defends himself.

Izzy was a total wanker to him and got everything he deserves back

Same w Strickland

He's a tweener and I fully support him. War DDP.
 
  

TankAbbott4Eva said:
His line about being more African than Izzy was hilarious i thought. He's a good shit talker and a tough, no nonsense fighter, not flashy but damn effective, i'm a fan.

hes a breath of fresh air and a perfect foil to the emotional immaturity of Izzy and Strickland
 
TerraRayzing said:
Tbh, he's only a douche when someone insults him. He was super classy to Whittaker because Whittaker himself is a classy guy.
Meanwhile, Strickland called him a slur twice. He smiled it off the first time but I think the second time he was pissed, lmao.

Yeah, that's a good point.
 
Yup he is pretty good because I don't think he has all his lines planned out, it seems in the moment and whatever comes to his mind so it doesn't seem fake and cringe to me.
 
Meh. He's going for the low hanging fruit. Will any of trash talk matter if Izzy kicks his head in then mounts him like a dog or fires arrows into his ass? I think who ever wins the fight gets the last and best laugh.
"Somebody's gonna get hurt real bad."
 
People don't like honesty... especially when it makes them look bad.

People also don't like when someone is calm, and you can't get under their skin.

I don't even like care about DDP as a fighter or person but he's not really doing anything wrong here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

