DDP is screwed if he can’t land the takedown consistently

It's not TD's that matter really. He got 6 of them in the first fight. But they amounted to almost no damage on the mat and only 2 total minutes of control time.



The challenge DDP has is that TD's take energy. And DDP doesn't have good patience or suffocating top control. He has good gnp vs guys who aren't elite defensive grapplers. Strickland is extremely good at popping back up when given any space, and DDP gives space (because he wants to do damage--which is great, but vs a guy like Strickland it generally means you're letting him get back up quickly).



So the balancing act for DDP is how much energy should he use getting TD's if he's not gonna be able to keep Strickland down anyway? IMO the strategy for DDP would be to accept that uts gonna be a a contested striking match the majority of the fight. Eat jabs and teens but make sure to land your own hard shots and trust your chin, grit, durability. And use the energy for TD's at specific times--with 45 seconds to go in a really close round for example.



Just spamming TD's is gonna gas DDP out and then it's target practice for Strickland.



Unless of course the staph thing legit has Strickland looking the zombie, in which case DDP is gonna roll haha.