  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

DDP is screwed if he can’t land the takedown consistently

B-Level

B-Level

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Mar 16, 2021
Messages
759
Reaction score
4,034
DDP attempted 11 TDS first fight! He landed 6 of them and still barely won, with his one eye swollen shut.

Imagine if he landed zero takedowns in the first fight? Sean might’ve won by doctor stoppage.

Hopefully Sean can force a kickboxing fight this time around.
 
Agreed
He needs take him down immediately and impose his will
Needs to maul him
Sean will jab him to death and take the fight on points if he doesn’t
Abandon those kicks and all the cute stuff and just fight
 
Seans style of striking messes up DDP he needs to beat him by being an african freak athlete not technique i agree
 
  • Like
Reactions: mkt
I mean look at the size of DDP, I am sure he did not get that big to get punched in the face. DDP legit could not really connect anything on SEan the first fight and all the evidence, including me watching some rounds at half-speed, point to that being true. I also think its the reason he seemed like he was a avoiding a rematch because maybe he was. Sean makes REALLY good fighters look stupid and all of his loses at Middle are "controversial" but that's being generous except for ALex. If this is a a real quote in the picture, Sean is a fucking nightmare beyond nightmares for DDP on the feet.. BUT he will probably just wrestle fuck him for the win :)
 

Attachments

  • dricus-du-plessis-explains-the-philosophy-of-striking-v0-mwj5zw6vophe1.webp
    dricus-du-plessis-explains-the-philosophy-of-striking-v0-mwj5zw6vophe1.webp
    112.7 KB · Views: 3
red-hulk-red-hulk-punch.gif
 
strickland can win this, but DDP is never screwed if something doesn't work out. he fights like a maniac, regardless of how things are going.

i can't believe we're getting another sloppy fight with these two. for fuck's sake, someone take them out already.
 
ddp has sean's respect on the feet so he can still strike with him competitively and win rounds by landing the more impactful strikes. If he can't get a single takedown then sean likely wins the fight, but I think it will be razor close on the feet too
 
I don't think so. Dricus did good work on the feet too, landed headkicks, body kicks, overhands, etc and at least one good elbow. He also cut him with a punch, before the supposed headbutt, Sean was already bleeding from that eye.

He also marched forward and seemed undeterred by the jabs and checked leg kicks, and that does matter in the scoring criteria.

Sean needs to amp up his aggression and stand his ground, or find some perfect counter that sits Dricus down.

Also, with the way Strickland leans back when he defends against punches, I find it extremely unlikely Dricus won't be able to take him down repeatedly in this fight too.
 
It's not TD's that matter really. He got 6 of them in the first fight. But they amounted to almost no damage on the mat and only 2 total minutes of control time.

The challenge DDP has is that TD's take energy. And DDP doesn't have good patience or suffocating top control. He has good gnp vs guys who aren't elite defensive grapplers. Strickland is extremely good at popping back up when given any space, and DDP gives space (because he wants to do damage--which is great, but vs a guy like Strickland it generally means you're letting him get back up quickly).

So the balancing act for DDP is how much energy should he use getting TD's if he's not gonna be able to keep Strickland down anyway? IMO the strategy for DDP would be to accept that uts gonna be a a contested striking match the majority of the fight. Eat jabs and teens but make sure to land your own hard shots and trust your chin, grit, durability. And use the energy for TD's at specific times--with 45 seconds to go in a really close round for example.

Just spamming TD's is gonna gas DDP out and then it's target practice for Strickland.

Unless of course the staph thing legit has Strickland looking the zombie, in which case DDP is gonna roll haha.
 
I always wondered why people are always stressed for a fighter that won a previous fight against the same opponent. It's like they think the winner just got frozen in ice since their last fight and just warmed for the night, while the loser trained and OBVIOUSLY improved. Since their last fight, DDP submitted Adsanya and Strickland won a mere split decision against Costa.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RonDante
It’s not that Bautista won poorly, it’s that he has no argument to win
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
CobraCobretti
CobraCobretti
T
DDP doesn't have a good record and will be exposed in the next two fights
2
Replies
27
Views
919
StonedLemur
S
L
Deconstructing the myth that Pereira is "7-1" against Izzy
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
Blanqa Blanqua
Blanqa Blanqua

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,060
Messages
56,869,710
Members
175,437
Latest member
TwentynineTwentyeight

Share this page

Back
Top