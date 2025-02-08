DDP is screwed if he can’t land the takedown consistently

B-Level
DDP attempted 11 TDS first fight! He landed 6 of them and still barely won, with his one eye swollen shut.
Imagine if he landed zero takedowns in the first fight? Sean might’ve won by doctor stoppage.
Hopefully Sean can force a kickboxing fight this time around.
