  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

DDP Has Leveled Up Big Time in Just One Year

lerobshow

lerobshow

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 14, 2023
Messages
301
Reaction score
544
I had no dog in this fight going in.

But man, for the first time since joining the UFC, DDP actually showed real technique. He’s always looked sloppy—just raw aggression with poor fundamentals—but tonight, he showed up with a complete game. Huge respect for that.

As for Strickland? Damn. I don’t like bad-mouthing fighters, but if you’re going to talk about being willing to die and going to war, you’ve got to back it up. That wasn’t it. That said, I loved his corner advice—Nick is easily the best coach in MMA right now.

I don’t want to see Islam vs. DDP, the size difference is just too much, and I can’t see Islam winning that one. But DDP vs. Chimaev? Sign me up. I want to see Khamzat’s cardio get tested over five rounds, and I want to see DDP in deep waters early on.

Overall, this card was trash. Probably the worst of the year, but props to DDP and Zhang—they both showed out.
 
Pereira vs DDP would be cool too and I think they will gonna end up fighting but thats when DDP move up not now.
 
DDP and his team made smart adjustments.
I'm sure it was easier for him with the experience and lessons he learned from the first fight. Sort of like Pereira vs Jiri rematch.
 
DDP is a beast, his cardio impressed me. He looks to be getting better each fight.

Strickland getting a lot of hate but there wasn’t much he can do when fighting a guy like DDP. Being reckless against DDP is a recipe for disaster.

DDP be Chimaev or Imavov should be next.
 
He's open to learning and fighting differently to win and that's a champion mindset. A student of the game.
 
I actually enjoyed the main event. Strickland did land a few powerful shots. DDP made it entertaining with his unpredictable attack.
 
Kertol said:
DDP is a beast, his cardio impressed me. He looks to be getting better each fight.

Strickland getting a lot of hate but there wasn’t much he can do when fighting a guy like DDP. Being reckless against DDP is a recipe for disaster.

DDP be Chimaev or Imavov should be next.
Click to expand...

To be fair to Strickland, I do wonder if it was more about Sean’s approach or DDP’s game plan. But honestly, I think DDP just shut everything down, and Strickland had no answers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TerraRayzing
DDP vs Izzy was one of the best sagas ever
Replies
11
Views
610
PeterGriffin
PeterGriffin
ArtardFiesta
I am more interested in seeing DDP fight Khamzat next
2
Replies
20
Views
870
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
lerobshow
DDP v Khamzat ; Let's go
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
josh345
josh345
ff
Reasons why DDP a Hard pill to swallow for some
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
4K
blaseblase
blaseblase
MigitAs
Done picking against DDP.
Replies
9
Views
456
Qays Stetkevich
Qays Stetkevich

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,107
Messages
56,875,580
Members
175,437
Latest member
TwentynineTwentyeight

Share this page

Back
Top