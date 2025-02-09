DDP Has Leveled Up Big Time in Just One Year

I had no dog in this fight going in.



But man, for the first time since joining the UFC, DDP actually showed real technique. He’s always looked sloppy—just raw aggression with poor fundamentals—but tonight, he showed up with a complete game. Huge respect for that.



As for Strickland? Damn. I don’t like bad-mouthing fighters, but if you’re going to talk about being willing to die and going to war, you’ve got to back it up. That wasn’t it. That said, I loved his corner advice—Nick is easily the best coach in MMA right now.



I don’t want to see Islam vs. DDP, the size difference is just too much, and I can’t see Islam winning that one. But DDP vs. Chimaev? Sign me up. I want to see Khamzat’s cardio get tested over five rounds, and I want to see DDP in deep waters early on.



Overall, this card was trash. Probably the worst of the year, but props to DDP and Zhang—they both showed out.