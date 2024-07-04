DDP says UFC is wasting time still trying to promote Khamzat

Arm Barbarian
Dricus Du Plessis claims the UFC are ‘wasting time’ in promoting Khamzat Chimaev after ‘disappointing’ withdrawal
'He’s not in the run until he proves that he deserves to be in that run' - Can't say we disagree with Du Plessis on this one
bloodyelbow.com
Says that after series of health issues and canceled fights, that talk of him being mentioned anywhere near a title shot is ridiculous.
Also makes mention of the fact that Chimiev has not beaten a single ranked MW.
Dricus did give high praise to Robert Whittaker for staying the course and KOing Khamzats replacement opponent on short notice. Says Whittaker is a real fighter amongst pretenders.