DDP says UFC is wasting time still trying to promote Khamzat

Can't disagree with DDP, its true. Khamzat always has some visa issues as to why he can't fight, and when he doesn't have a visa issue anymore he has health issues, viruses, injuries. So inactive. I just don't know how many fights we are gonna get out of this guy, 1 fight every 18 months is of no interest, and he will be old before he knows it at this rate.



There was even a period when Khamzat was having interviews saying his visa is fixed and that he is 100% healthy, but right now is very busy moving from Sweden too UAE and has a lot going on with that. Its always something isn't it. excuse me if I yawn lol