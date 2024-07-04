  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

DDP says UFC is wasting time still trying to promote Khamzat

bloodyelbow.com

Dricus Du Plessis claims the UFC are ‘wasting time’ in promoting Khamzat Chimaev after ‘disappointing’ withdrawal

'He’s not in the run until he proves that he deserves to be in that run' - Can't say we disagree with Du Plessis on this one
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com

Says that after series of health issues and canceled fights, that talk of him being mentioned anywhere near a title shot is ridiculous.

Also makes mention of the fact that Chimiev has not beaten a single ranked MW.

Dricus did give high praise to Robert Whittaker for staying the course and KOing Khamzats replacement opponent on short notice. Says Whittaker is a real fighter amongst pretenders.
 
Can't disagree with DDP, its true. Khamzat always has some visa issues as to why he can't fight, and when he doesn't have a visa issue anymore he has health issues, viruses, injuries. So inactive. I just don't know how many fights we are gonna get out of this guy, 1 fight every 18 months is of no interest, and he will be old before he knows it at this rate.

There was even a period when Khamzat was having interviews saying his visa is fixed and that he is 100% healthy, but right now is very busy moving from Sweden too UAE and has a lot going on with that. Its always something isn't it. excuse me if I yawn lol
 
I wouldn't say abandon him completely but it's time to start treating him like a normal fighter instead of all the special privileges he has been getting. If I were the UFC I would book him in a comain against Jared Cannonier. He can't be trusted to headline a main event.
 
I don't think abandoning him is the right move.

But it is time to make him earn his place. No more jumping the queue either at 170 or 185.

Make him climb the ladder like everybody else, no more #1 contender fights when he hasn't got a single ranked win.
No more PPV headliners against 40 year old lightweights and still trying to come in as a 185er.

Give him a top 15 guy, if he wins, a top 10, and then a top 5. If he can beat all those guys without any pullouts or death scares or weight shenanigans, give him the title fight. He'd have made himself undeniable anyway.
 
