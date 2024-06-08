Dana was simply trying to pressure media and influence the rankings - Jon Jones x Islam

flowoftruth
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 17, 2018
- Messages
- 5,136
- Reaction score
- 5,747
Not sure if this specific point was mentioned before.
Everyone knows P4P is a meaningless discussion, and when the question was posed to Dana it was not even about the P4P rankings. He just decided to go on a tangent about how the media members would be crazy to put Islam over Jon Jones.
Media members dictate rankings and as a promoter it's easier to promote current P4P number 1 vs. former HW champ rather than old and fat Jon Jones vs old Stipe (coming off being ko'd i might add). Hardly anyone cares about this fight but it seems to be the only bout that both of them will agree on at this point in time.
Everyone knows P4P is a meaningless discussion, and when the question was posed to Dana it was not even about the P4P rankings. He just decided to go on a tangent about how the media members would be crazy to put Islam over Jon Jones.
Media members dictate rankings and as a promoter it's easier to promote current P4P number 1 vs. former HW champ rather than old and fat Jon Jones vs old Stipe (coming off being ko'd i might add). Hardly anyone cares about this fight but it seems to be the only bout that both of them will agree on at this point in time.