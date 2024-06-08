  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Dana was simply trying to pressure media and influence the rankings - Jon Jones x Islam

flowoftruth

flowoftruth

Jun 17, 2018
5,136
5,747
Not sure if this specific point was mentioned before.

Everyone knows P4P is a meaningless discussion, and when the question was posed to Dana it was not even about the P4P rankings. He just decided to go on a tangent about how the media members would be crazy to put Islam over Jon Jones.
Media members dictate rankings and as a promoter it's easier to promote current P4P number 1 vs. former HW champ rather than old and fat Jon Jones vs old Stipe (coming off being ko'd i might add). Hardly anyone cares about this fight but it seems to be the only bout that both of them will agree on at this point in time.


It's almost like he knows the Russian doesn't sell and he's pushing his "GOAT" cash cow before a big match against Stipe. Not exactly rocket science.
 
The bad part isn't Dana promoting that, it's the media being such pussies to go along with everything he says. They'll piss their pants before they'll question anything big Dana has to say.

People shit on Ariel, but at least he has the balls to say what he thinks.
 
Contempt said:
It's almost like he knows the Russian doesn't sell and he's pushing his "GOAT" cash cow before a big match against Stipe. Not exactly rocket science.
If jon jones is the cash cow then dana wouldn't need to set the house on fire to promote him
 
flowoftruth said:
If jon jones is the cash cow then dana wouldn't need to set the house on fire to promote him
"Set the house on fire"? Can you elaborate on that? I don't see how sharing an opinion constitutes setting anything on fire.
 
Contempt said:
"Set the house on fire"? Can you elaborate on that? I don't see how sharing an opinion constitutes setting anything on fire.
Set the house on fire = Tearing down one champion to promote another. It was very strange.

Media : 'What did you think of Islam's bout and where he stands in the pantheon of lightweights after this performance?'
Dana : 'Jon jones is p4p number 1 you media guys are crazy and shouldn't be doing the rankings if you put Islam over Jones'
Media : '<Fedor23>'
 
Just like how Conor is all of a sudden in the top 5 right before he fights
 
Actually creating that discussion makes us waste time and makes him money
 
