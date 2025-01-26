Jon Jones already on the way to being forgotton by the UFC. Let's examine why.

MarioLemieux
So much for Dana screaming bloody murder that Jon "the human asterisks" Jones is the GOAT and P4P #1. Islam becoming his boy again just because he beat Moicano is hilarious.
Now that Jon is sitting out because he's outpricing himself for Aspinall due to not wanting to fight him, the UFC has thrown him under a bus like they do every other fighter who no longer has value to them.
Expect Dana to walk back his Jones is GOAT talk as well just like he did with p4p and use his career misdemeanors and ducking as justification.
