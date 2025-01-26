Jon Jones already on the way to being forgotton by the UFC. Let's examine why.

Nobody is forgetting about Jon Jones. He's the stinky shit cloud hanging over HW that won't go away.



Also lol at buying into Dana hyping up whoever just won the latest main event. If Dana truly didn't think Islam was P4P #1 before then beating Moicano isn't gonna be the thing that changed his mind.



As soon as Jon is booked then the winds will change again and Jon will be the top dog and he leaves any room and all that BS.



My guess is right now Dana and Hunter and Co are trying to put together the Aspinall fight and Jones is being a pain in negotiations. So Dana is mad at him, concedes Islam is P4P because he will fight anyone on any amount of notice etc (he actually won't but that's another post for another thread). It's all strong arm tactics to try to make Jones take the fight, and for as little money as they can get him to agree to.



Dana won't praise Jones anymore until he signs on the dotted line, then he will fawn over him all over again. If he doesn't sign to fight Aspinall, he will get the "Kid doesnt wanna fight" treatment and it will be similar to when Dana as trying to put the Ngannou fight together when he couldn't stand Jon.