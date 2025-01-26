  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Jon Jones already on the way to being forgotton by the UFC. Let's examine why.

So much for Dana screaming bloody murder that Jon "the human asterisks" Jones is the GOAT and P4P #1. Islam becoming his boy again just because he beat Moicano is hilarious.

Now that Jon is sitting out because he's outpricing himself for Aspinall due to not wanting to fight him, the UFC has thrown him under a bus like they do every other fighter who no longer has value to them.

Expect Dana to walk back his Jones is GOAT talk as well just like he did with p4p and use his career misdemeanors and ducking as justification.

jon-jones.gif


Nobody forgetting Jones, especially Tom Aspinall...

*forgotten
 
You guys putting up for Jones realize Dana is so fake that he was screaming at the media for their p4p rankings for months, ready to disband of them completely, because Jon "is baddest man to ever walk the planet"... and all it took was for Jon to price himself out of the Aspinall fight and for Islam to beat a LW journeyman to change his tune? lol you sweet summer children. He has no loyalty to Jones whatsoever.

He'll be smearing his name in the dirt in no time. Just like when he said Reyes beat him and Jon was scared of Francis.

It's like you learn nothing.



 
Nobody is forgetting about Jon Jones. He's the stinky shit cloud hanging over HW that won't go away.

Also lol at buying into Dana hyping up whoever just won the latest main event. If Dana truly didn't think Islam was P4P #1 before then beating Moicano isn't gonna be the thing that changed his mind.

As soon as Jon is booked then the winds will change again and Jon will be the top dog and he leaves any room and all that BS.

My guess is right now Dana and Hunter and Co are trying to put together the Aspinall fight and Jones is being a pain in negotiations. So Dana is mad at him, concedes Islam is P4P because he will fight anyone on any amount of notice etc (he actually won't but that's another post for another thread). It's all strong arm tactics to try to make Jones take the fight, and for as little money as they can get him to agree to.

Dana won't praise Jones anymore until he signs on the dotted line, then he will fawn over him all over again. If he doesn't sign to fight Aspinall, he will get the "Kid doesnt wanna fight" treatment and it will be similar to when Dana as trying to put the Ngannou fight together when he couldn't stand Jon.
 
UFC hype is a fickle mistress, when its running hot you will have lots of people prone to going with it pushing you to the moon but UFC policy is always "todays product is the best ever" and that leaves little room for yesterdays fighters.
 
It is the basic promotion scam and TS clearly falls for it :rolleyes:

Next time Kayla Harrison fights she will be the GOAT of goats :rolleyes:
 
If Jon and Islam were in a room together, Jon would walk out of that room.
 
Dana everytime the champ he wants defends the belt {<tongue}
 
